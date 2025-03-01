3D Printing News Briefs, March 1, 2025: Post-Processing, HP Metal Jet, & More

It’s all business in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs! The first ENESKApostprocess system in the U.K. has been sold, and INDO-MIM is set to install five more HP Metal Jet S100 3D printers at its facility. Omnific 3D launched a new large-format FDM 3D printer, and finally, Northwestern Michigan College is investing in additive construction.

Apex Installs First ENESKApostprocess Sold in the U.K.

The first ENESKApostprocess system sold in the U.K. has been installed at the Apex Additive Technologies facility in Wales. The workstation was developed by joke Technology in Germany, and its U.K. distributor is Moleroda Finishing Systems. It has a 0.75m² cabin to accommodate both large and small 3D printed parts, and an ATEX-rated filter automatically extracts fine dust; the system’s door remains locked until the cabin air meets cleanliness standards above those of the surrounding environment. Because of these features, operators can use high-speed air tools and micromotors without the use of extra PPE, which makes everything more efficient. Apex offers high-quality advanced manufacturing of metallic components, using laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) and post-processing solutions to deliver high-impact projects. Since installation, Apex has used the ENESKApostprocess for powder elimination, support removal, fine surface smoothing, and built plate separation, showing that it takes post-processing and operator safety very seriously.

Youssef Beshay, the Founder and CEO of Apex Additive Technologies, said, “Post-processing at high surface speeds can be extremely hazardous due to the generation of fine metallic dusts, which pose significant risks to both health and workplace cleanliness. “These particulates also present a high risk from a DSEAR perspective, demanding stringent control measures. Our ENESKApostprocess addresses all these concerns in one system: fine dusts are contained and immediately extracted through an ATEX-rated filter, ensuring no operator exposure whatsoever, thanks to the glove box design. Within the glove-box there is built in access to ENESKA’s wide range of high-rpm motorised surface finishing tools, where the process is both ergonomic and repeatable—delivering a safe, clean, and efficient solution for advanced manufacturing environments.”

INDO-MIM Purchases Five HP Metal Jet S100 3D Printers

India-based INDO-MIM, the world’s largest Metal Injection Molding (MIM) company, announced that it has purchased five new HP Metal Jet S100 3D printers, building on its previous partnership with HP. The company established an AM production cell early last year when it installed three Metal Jet S100 printers, and these additional five systems significantly scale up its metal binder jetting capabilities. INDO-MIM has over 3,000 employees around the globe producing more than 150 million MIM parts a year, and currently manages four binder jetting systems in its Bangalore headquarters, as well as three in San Antonio, Texas. These production-ready systems, with a build volume of 430 x 309 x 140 mm, meet MPIF standards for stainless steel materials, and will help strengthen INDO-MIM’s position in the metal AM market. Since installing the initial three HP Metal Jet S100 printers, the company has created solutions for external OEM requirements and internal tooling needs, and will likely develop even more applications with these additional five machines.

François Minec, VP and Global Head of Sales and Business Development at HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions, stated, “The quality of the HP S100 platform, combined with the strong expertise of INDO-MIM, has allowed us to deliver many customer projects on time, within budget and with outstanding results.”

Omnific 3D Launches Large-Format FDM 3D Printer

Birmingham-based Omnific 3D recently launched what it calls the future of FDM: the BGM-1000, a large-format fused deposition modeling 3D printer that Omnific 3D’s Director Kevin Modiri said has print speeds of 3m/s. The company, “formed with the sole purpose of addressing the sluggish rate at which Additive Manufacturing had started to progress,” is headquartered in the heart of the East Midlands, which is often referred to as the U.K.’s manufacturing powerhouse. The new commercial system is said to be “the fastest in its class,” but it seems like this might only be the case when used with Omnific 3D’s range of materials? The BGM-1000 features a print volume in excess of 1.5 cubic meters, and according to the Omnific 3D website, is “capable of achieving speeds without compromising accuracy or reliability.”

In addition to its new large-format BGM-1000, Omnific 3D also developed a range of specially formulated filaments, which were designed using techniques that are said to increase interlayer bonds, which helps achieve impressive tensile and flexural strengths. The portfolio includes a super-fast model material for rapid prototyping purposes, a fiber-infused option with “unrivalled print speed,” and a support material that enables easy hand removal without the use of tools. The company says that the core industries it will target with the BGM-1000 and special materials are automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. With a tagline of “Creating the impossible anywhere,” Omnific 3D seems ready to hit the ground running.

Northwestern Michigan College Invests in Additive Construction

Finally, the Northwestern Michigan College (NMC) Board of Trustees unanimously authorized the administration to invest in additive construction technology with the purchase of a BA-320 3D printer from Build Additive, LLC. Headquartered near Detroit, Build Additive offers a range of 3D concrete printers, and considers masonry work to be its core business, though it’s also focused on developing “a skilled workforce through strong partnerships between education and industry.” NMC had been investigating the technology as a way to address northern Michigan’s housing shortage, and grow its own construction technology program. In 2023, a team from NMC won a “Pitch for the Skilled Trades” competition, which included $5,000 for a feasibility study and $30,000 for equipment purchases. The $147,877 Build Additive 3D printer—which includes a mortar mixer and pump, slicer software, on-site installation and training, and several other accessories—was paid for with the prize money, in addition to grants and donations. Starting this fall, the BA-320 system will be used as part of the college’s construction technology program, which includes a brand new course called CMT110: Introduction to 3D Concrete Printing.

“The goal is to provide students with specialized technical skills that enhance job prospects and earning potential. Additionally, they will develop innovative problem-solving abilities, as well as leadership and entrepreneurship skills to support their career success,” said Carolyn Andrews, Coordinator of NMC’s construction tech program.

