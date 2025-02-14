Former 3D Systems’ Exec Launches GenesisTissue for Bioprinting

Katie Weimer, a driving figure in 3D Systems’ medical 3D printing efforts, has announced the launch of GenesisTissue Inc., a company focused on bioprinting personalized regenerative tissue implants. While few details are yet known about the firm, it reflects on the maturity of bioprinting and the foundation that 3D Systems has so far created in the field.

Weimer, who most recently served as Vice President of Regenerative Medicine at 3D Systems, brings extensive experience in medical additive manufacturing (AM) applications to the new company. As previous leadership changed at 3D Systems, former CEO Vyomesh Joshi structured the entire business around the success of the firm’s healthcare division, overseen by Weimer. This included personalized medical implants, 3D printed in materials like titanium, as well as anatomical models for surgical prep—both enormous gamechangers for improving surgical outcomes for patients. One of the most famous examples was the work Weimer and her team performed in a surgery for conjoined twins.

Over her decade-long tenure at 3D Systems, she played a critical role in the company’s expansion into regenerative medicine, including its collaborations on organ and tissue engineering projects. Among the projects explored under Weimer’s tenure were patient-specific regenerative breast tissues. GenesisTissue aims to build on this foundation by developing bioprinted tissue implants designed for surgical applications.

The company, which is still in its early stages, describes itself as a “3D bioprinting tissue company that designs and manufactures personalized regenerative tissue implants for humans.” Weimer has indicated that GenesisTissue seeks to move beyond traditional tissue repair toward full biological regeneration.

GenesisTissue enters a field that has gained traction with increasing research and commercial efforts. Companies like 3D Systems have been at the forefront of bioprinting advancements, working on high-resolution tissue scaffolds and vascularized implants. Systemic Bio, a 3D Systems spinoff, has focused on bioprinted organ models for pharmaceutical research, while collaborations with United Therapeutics have targeted full-scale organ regeneration.

There is no indication that Weimer’s new initiative has any relationship to 3D Systems, unlike Systemic Bio. However, that isn’t to say there may not be opportunities for collaboration and support in the future. Weimer’s departure to start GenesisTissue suggests a potentially more focused approach, possibly developing next-generation bioprinting solutions that could bridge the gap between experimental tissue engineering and clinical application.

While the promise of bioprinted tissues continues to grow, the industry faces significant technical and regulatory hurdles. The challenge of achieving fully functional, vascularized tissue constructs that integrate seamlessly into the human body remains a primary obstacle. Additionally, companies working in this space must navigate complex approval processes to bring bioprinted implants to clinical use.

GenesisTissue’s success will likely depend on its ability to differentiate itself. Whether through novel biomaterial formulations and printing techniques, or strategic partnerships, the company will need to demonstrate clear advantages over existing technologies. Weimer has yet to disclose funding sources or key research collaborations for GenesisTissue, but given her background and industry connections, the startup is well-positioned for a successful future.

