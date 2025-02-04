Aibuild Expands to Silicon Valley with Nikon’s Backing

The latest company setting up shop in Silicon Valley is Aibuild, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven 3D printing company from the U.K. In February 2025, Aibuild opened its first U.S. headquarters within Nikon’s research campus in the Bay Area, strengthening its partnership with the Japanese tech giant and accelerating the push for autonomous manufacturing.

Aibuild develops AI-powered software that takes 3D printing beyond trial and error, using automation to optimize manufacturing at an industrial scale across different types of hardware. By setting up its new site within Nikon’s innovation hub, the company is doubling down on a future where machines can think, learn, and produce with minimal human input.

This expansion hopes to put Aibuild at the heart of key industries like aerospace, defense, energy, and automotive, where companies are racing to make production smarter, faster, and more affordable. With supply chain concerns and a growing focus on domestic manufacturing, Aibuild’s arrival in the U.S. comes at the perfect time. By being closer to its North American customers, the company can refine its software and collaborate with major manufacturers.

The Nikon Connection

One of the most interesting parts of Aibuild’s expansion is its close collaboration with Nikon, a global leader in optics and precision technology. Nikon has been expanding its presence in the additive manufacturing (AM) sector, acquiring companies like SLM Solutions and Morf3D. Its investment in Aibuild shows its support for AI-driven manufacturing, backing the company through the Nikon-SBI Innovation Fund as part of Aibuild’s $8.5 million Series A funding round.

“We are excited to support Aibuild’s expansion into the U.S. and welcome them as our neighbor on the West Coast,” said Yuichi Shibazaki, Corporate Vice President at Nikon and Co-CEO of Nikon Advanced Manufacturing. “As a technology partner, we have great confidence in their vision and innovation. This close proximity will strengthen our collaboration and accelerate synergies, driving innovation together in this dynamic market.”

Nikon’s presence in Silicon Valley is centered around the Nikon Research Corporation of America. This facility focuses on research and development in areas such as lithography systems, imaging technologies, artificial intelligence, software, and high-precision systems. In addition to research, Nikon has been fostering collaborations to drive technological innovation.

AI and the Future of 3D Printing

Despite progress, scaling up 3D printing efficiently remains a challenge due to slow production speeds, limited material options, and manual post-processing. Traditional 3D printing still needs manual oversight, constant tweaking, and multiple trial runs to ensure quality and precision. Aibuild’s software wants to change that by using AI to make the process autonomous, reducing the need for human intervention while improving consistency and speed.

AI-driven manufacturing is already transforming production. A 2022 study by MIT introduced a machine-learning model that uses computer vision to monitor and adjust 3D printing in real time, fine-tuning speed and material flow to correct errors without human intervention. Similarly, a 2023 report from Fictiv highlighted how AI is improving 3D printing workflows by reducing operator workload and improving print quality. This progress points to AI’s growing role in 3D printing, helping companies scale production while improving precision.

Integrating AI into its software allows Aibuild to take 3D printing beyond its traditional limits. Its automation software works with a wide range of 3D printers, streamlining the process from design to final product. Instead of relying on manual trial and error, manufacturers can automate their workflows, reducing mistakes, optimizing material use, and cutting production time. The goal isn’t just better quality control—it’s creating a system where 3D printing is as predictable and efficient as traditional manufacturing.

This matters most in industries where accuracy is critical. For example, in aerospace and defense, every component must meet strict regulations, while energy, durability, and efficiency play a key role in the success of printed parts. Aibuild’s ability to automate and refine the process makes it a critical player in these sectors.

The Bigger Picture

Aibuild’s expansion also speaks to a larger trend: companies are looking to strengthen their manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. Supply chain disruptions in recent years have made it clear that relying on overseas production isn’t always sustainable. By setting up a new site in Silicon Valley, Aibuild wants to support the growth of stronger U.S. manufacturing.

The U.S. government has also been pushing for greater investment in advanced manufacturing, particularly in sectors tied to national security. AI-driven AM could be a game-changer for everything from producing military-grade components to boosting R&D in next-generation energy technologies.

With its Silicon Valley office officially open, Aibuild is getting to work quickly. The company is participating in the Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2025 conference in New York from February 4th through the 6th, where it will share insights into AI-driven automation.

Aibuild Co-founders Daghan Cam and Michail Desyllas concluded: “Expanding into United States with a new office in Silicon Valley is a pivotal moment for Aibuild. Getting closer to our key customers and partners in the region will allow us to respond to their needs faster. Working alongside NIKON in our new location will also deepen our partnership and accelerate our efforts to bring AI-driven automation into manufacturing.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.