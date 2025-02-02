3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: February 2, 2025

We’re starting this week’s webinar with the exciting news that it is finally time for our Additive Manufacturing Strategies summit in New York City! There are a few other events and webinars to tell you about as well, so read on for all the details!

February 4 – 6: Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2025

From February 4-6, we hope you’ll be joining us in New York City for the 8th annual Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) summit. This industry touchstone conference, co-produced by 3DPrint.com and Additive Manufacturing Research, welcomes AM industry stakeholders from around the globe to discuss market data and critical topics, including commercialization, reshoring, transportation, materials, services, automation, and more. Plus, there are multiple networking opportunities, a curated selection of exhibitor booths, and our CEO Roundtable at the end of the final day is not to be missed!

“Bringing together the industry’s leaders in a contained networking environment makes AMS the place for startups to access capital, for financial institutions and investors to sharpen their radars, and for the AM industry to focus on the business of AM.”

You can register for AMS 2025 here.

February 4 – 6: MD&M West

Also from the 4th through the 6th, MedTech Manufacturing Sector (MD&M West), will be held in Anaheim, California. Digital health and medical device companies will be attending to see and demonstrate the latest tools, components, and technology used to create these important devices. Product categories include drug delivery, motion control, sensors & detectors, and medical device components, and the show is co-located with both WestPack and Sustainable Manufacturing Expo. New at this year’s event is the Magic of MedTech Zone in Hall D, where you’ll find food and beverages, interactive performances, and 50 exhibiting partners ready to collaborate and connect with you and your business. Plus, several AM industry companies will be exhibiting, including Formlabs, Mantle, Stratasys Direct, TRUMPF, Inc., and more.

“Immerse yourself in a vibrant network of colleagues and industry leaders. Our conferences, workshops, and show-floor theaters offer a wealth of knowledge from key figures in the medical device field. It’s a unique opportunity to explore the latest insights and advancements that can support and position you and your company for long-lasting success.”

You can register for MedTech Manufacturing Sector here.

February 4 – 7: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

This week, Stratasys continues its its advanced AM training in the U.S., at the Stratasys Americas Regional Corporate Headquarters in Minnesota. “FDM Advanced Insight and File Preparation” will be offered to customers of high-end FDM 3D printing systems. The training will be held from February 4-6, with an optional F3300 Exploration Half-Day on the 7th.

“The course is designed to equip customers with the knowledge needed to maximize the value of their printer.”

For more details and registration, email training.us@stratasys.com.

February 6: Discover the New Materialise Mimics

At 10 am EST on Tuesday the 6th, Materialise will hold a webinar so those interested can “Discover the New Materialise Mimics.” Three speakers from Materialise will present how the company’s unified platform can enable faster collaboration, segmentation, and 3D design to drive personalized healthcare solutions. Attendees will learn how to securely collaborate with the cloud-desktop integration, use accessible AI-enabled segmentation to increase segmentation efficiency, speed up 3D design with better tools for creating, cutting, and fixing implants, anatomical models, and guides, and why the Mimics Innovation Suite is becoming Mimics. There will also be a live Q&A session.

“Learn to accelerate personalized healthcare by seamlessly integrating cloud tools with your trusted desktop software in the new Materialise Mimics.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 6: WiM Education Foundation Virtual Career Fair

Also on February 6th, SME is partnering with Women in Manufacturing (WiM) to hold the WiM Education Foundation – Virtual Career Fair from 10 am until 2 pm EST. This event is designed to connect job seekers with employers from many top manufacturing companies, which will be showcasing open positions, benefits, company culture, and career development opportunities. Job seekers will be able to use a convenient scheduling tool to engage directly with recruiters and highlight their skills and experiences. There are also employer webinars to attend, and attendees will get access to a professional, free resume review. All of this, and you don’t even have to leave the house!

“The Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation Virtual Career Fair offers an engaging experience for employers and job seekers to connect across the country. In our virtual space, you have the unique opportunity to showcase your skills and experience while exploring job opportunities from more than 40 employers!”

You can register for the Virtual Career Fair here.

