The Role of Multiplatform Solutions in Advancing Industrial Large Format 3D Printing

January 28, 2025 by Team Caracol 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsEuropeSponsored
The past tumultuous year in the additive manufacturing industry have led to highs and lows for several companies. The magic recipe that continues to appear to lead to continuous growth is driven by companies that can innovate across materials, processes, and systems, developing industrialized ecosystems that solve real-world manufacturing needs. Staying true to its ethos of going “beyond possible”, Caracol continues being at the forefront of this transformation, with its turnkey solutions that empower companies across industries to overcome the limitations of traditional manufacturing. As Caracol prepares to join industry leaders at Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2025 in New York this February, the company reflects on the reasoning behind its latest machine launch: Vipra AM, a robotic large-format metal wire arc additive manufacturing platform.

Caracol’s approach to developing technology extends beyond creating a machine. Vipra AM represents a paradigm shift in thinking about how companies produce parts. This research began with polymers and composite FGF robotic systems and informed the development of its metal wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM) platform. By combining best-in-class wire arc technology, robotics, sensors, with a proprietary software, and advanced process automation, Vipra AM unlocks new possibilities for industries such as aerospace, automotive, marine, and energy, delivering efficiency, scalability, and precision.

Vipra AM is only the latest part of Caracol’s comprehensive strategy. The company’s approach to additive manufacturing is inherently multiplatform and multiprocess, for example by integrating polymer and composite 3D printing alongside metal technologies. This enables Caracol to offer clients a full spectrum of manufacturing capabilities from a single, unified source. Whether high-performance polymer components or structural metal parts are needed, Caracol’s solutions adapt and scale to meet diverse customer requirements.

In today’s rapidly evolving industrial landscape, the demand for integrated, automated systems is critical. Caracol’s turnkey large-format 3D printing systems combine hardware, software, and automation into a cohesive ecosystem, streamlining production workflows and reducing time to market. These systems are designed to address customer needs, enabling success in manufacturing goals through training, knowledge-sharing, support, and process expertise.

Caracol’s systems leverage robotics for precision and flexibility, maximizing the capabilities of its printing technologies. Its proprietary software, Eidos, acts as the brain of the operation, optimizing processes from design to execution. By developing hardware and software in tandem, Caracol ensures seamless integration between components, amplifying productivity and performance.

Moreover, the solutions developed and offered by the company align with Industry 4.0 principles by incorporating advanced data analytics, monitoring, and control across the production process. This approach enhances quality while providing valuable insights for continuous improvement.

One of Caracol’s defining strengths is its ability to bridge the gap between different processes to be able to achieve the parts required by its customers. While many providers specialize in a single aspect of machinery or process, Caracol offers a multiplatform approach that integrates polymeric, composite, and metal processing from shared core elements. This strategy enables clients to tackle diverse applications without juggling multiple suppliers or mastering entirely different manufacturing techniques.

For example, a company developing aerospace components could use Heron AM for polymer and composite printing systems for tooling and prototyping while relying on Vipra AM for structural metal parts. Caracol’s unified systems ensure seamless transitions between these processes, reducing complexity and ensuring consistent results.

Caracol is committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with large-format additive manufacturing. The launch of Vipra AM in 2024 marked a significant milestone in this journey. By continuously innovating across materials, processes, and systems, Caracol aims to empower industries to embrace the full potential of additive manufacturing and adopt more efficient and sustainable production practices.

The upcoming Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2025 event, in New York Feb 4-6, will be an ideal platform to share how companies are using these technologies and approach to disrupt their industries, highlighting the transformative potential of turnkey solutions. Caracol CEO Francesco De Stefano will participate in person.

Tagged with:

