The Importance of Services in 3D Printing: Steady Growth and Promising Potential

Additive manufacturing services are often underestimated in our industry, with the spotlight focusing on hardware, software, and the products they enable. Industry coverage and public perception frequently center on major hardware manufacturers’ achievements (or downfalls).
However, a deeper analysis of market data reveals a different trend: the services sector is steadily growing and gaining importance, demonstrating resilience to the volatility of hardware markets.
Services are a Growing Market Segment
A December 2024 report by Additive Manufacturing Research underlines the robust and consistent growth of AM services.
The sector totaled $1.9 billion in Q3 2024, reflecting an impressive 14% year-over-year increase, with an annual volume of AM services now exceeding $7 billion. In comparison, the overall market – which encompasses hardware, software, and materials – registered a 9% year-over-year growth, while hardware sales show signs of deceleration.
Also, industry experts surveyed by All3DP Pro on the 2025 trends seconded a clear shift toward applications and services in the AM landscape. AM companies increasingly move beyond selling standalone technology to offering comprehensive solutions for manufacturing challenges. This transition reflects a growing focus on delivering applications and value-added services rather than just selling equipment.
Services are an Important Pillar of the AM Ecosystem
Services are integral to the additive manufacturing ecosystem, particularly in an economy that thrives on specialization and adaptability. Businesses can outsource the technology and expertise required for production, leveraging external service providers for preliminary and finished products.
The benefits are clear.
- Cost efficiency and timeliness: Parts and components are produced on demand, in the required quantities, with specific material properties, and at competitive prices.
- Flexibility: Aggregated service platforms, such as marketplaces, provide access to diverse manufacturing processes, materials, and finishes, ensuring almost endless customer possibilities.
- Cross-industry applications: Service platforms are not confined to vertical markets, making them suitable for all customers across all industries.
The rise of professional service platforms and marketplaces, which combine multiple manufacturing capabilities, transforms how customers think about the production and procurement of parts. They now have access to comprehensive manufacturing ecosystems beyond AM, providing flexibility and cost-effective solutions locally and globally.
Although 3D printing often gets attention for its high-tech applications in industries such as aerospace and automotive, its real, untapped potential of services lies in addressing low- and medium-complexity manufacturing across a range of sectors. AM services facilitate access to global supply chains, enabling efficient parts sourcing for more than industrial applications. Adoption often starts on the shop floor and even at home. Utilizing the power of services, professionals and private people get access to technologies beyond their financial scope, allowing them to quickly test and try without considerable investment and bring AM closer to their everyday use.
Success Factors for Service Platforms
Platforms like All3DP’s Craftcloud exemplify the success of 3D printing services. With a network of over 200 AM service bureaus – ranging from large-scale manufacturers to smaller, specialized service bureaus – Craftcloud enables highly flexible order management across various technologies, materials, and locations. Other notable platforms include Xometry and the re-emerging Shapeways.
The integration of complementary technologies, such as CNC machining and injection molding, further enhances these platforms’ value propositions, positioning them as one-stop solutions for the modern manufacturing customer. Their ability to dynamically balance priorities such as cost, delivery speed, and production quality ensures high customer satisfaction and repeat engagement.
Services matter. They are a reliable factor for stable growth in an AM environment that is otherwise characterized by volatility in these days.
About the Author
Mathias Plica is the CEO and Co-Founder of All3DP GmbH, a Munich-based company that operates Craftcloud, a marketplace for 3D printing services and All3DP.com, the world’s leading 3D printing magazine. With over three decades of experience in digital publishing and entrepreneurship, Mathias holds an economics degree from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München. He previously co-founded and led CHIP Online and has been at the forefront of innovation in the digital space.
Mathias Plica will participate at Additive Manufacturing Strategies, Feb 4-6 in New York City.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Formlabs Form 4L 3D Printer Review: Scaling Success with Speed and Precision
Disclosure: The Form 4L was provided to me by Formlabs free of charge for the purpose of this review. I have not received any other compensation. All opinions expressed are...
Eplus3D Sells 100 “Super-Meter” Metal 3D Printers
Chinese laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Eplus3D has announced that it has sold over 40 machines with build volumes exceeding 1m x 1m x 1m in...
Formnext Day Three: Rock & Zoll
The biggest news on day three was, of course, the reactions to the band at the exhibitor’s party. The soirée was well attended, with the crowd rocking on until early...
Flashforge Guider 3 Ultra 3D Printer Review: The Redemption Arc?
Disclosure: The Guider 3 Ultra was provided to me by Flashforge free of charge for the purpose of this review. I have not received any other compensation. All opinions expressed...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.