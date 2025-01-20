Rebuilding the Industrial Base: Government and National Clusters

The demand to scale and commercialize advanced manufacturing technology, particularly additive manufacturing (AM), is increasing. Exploring government and national clusters is imperative to rebuild the industrial base. As the industry explores pathways to achieving this goal, pooling resources and knowledge through the cultivation of international collaboration could accelerate AM’s growth and expansion. There is inherent value in developing a thorough analysis of existing and emerging regional clusters and their distinct technological strategies to leverage each region’s fundamental strengths and offer solutions for country-specific support. This cooperative approach presents an opportunity to quicken AM adoption and advancement while providing insights to address industry challenges cohesively.

Small and medium size manufacturers (SMMs) globally encounter challenges in scaling AM technologies. However, SMM partnerships with larger firms and participation in federally funded programs like America Makes, the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute, indicate promise across a variety of industries including aerospace and defense sectors.

America Makes and our stakeholders recognize that there are global synergies in the AM landscape. With a focus on industry needs, the Institute proactively explores and engages with innovative regional clusters such as the Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program to enhance the international competitiveness of the U.S. industrial base.

Examining this regional activity reveals the impact of distinct economic environments and levels of government engagement. While free market economic structures offer advantages, they also expose companies to significant economic volatility as they scale new technologies. In contrast, government-driven economies provide a structured support system for high-risk innovations, though they may suppress entrepreneurial innovation, resulting in competitive disadvantages.

I believe there is potential for the U.S. to optimize its international relationships by deepening collaboration with other regional AM industrial leaders. This would enable the U.S. to learn best practices, materials development, and production strategies while fostering stronger global AM supply chains and innovation networks.

I’m excited to be moderating a panel at the 2025 Additive Manufacturing Strategies Conference on February 4, 2025, in New York City. The panel, “Rebuilding the Industrial Base: Government and National Clusters,” will feature AM industry leaders David Hampel, Head of Unit Manufacturing Industries, Berlin Partner; Stewart Lane, Head of Business Development, EMEA, Renishaw; Naiara Zubizarreta, Director, Spanish Association of AM (ADDIMAT); and Chaw Sing Ho, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC).

I encourage you to join us for this informative and insightful panel discussion.

About America Makes

America Makes is the nation’s leading public-private partnership for additive manufacturing (AM) technology and education. America Makes members from industry, academia, government, and workforce and economic development organizations work together to accelerate the adoption of AM and the nation’s global manufacturing competitiveness. Founded in 2012 as the Department of Defense’s national manufacturing innovation institute for AM and the first of the Manufacturing USA network, America Makes is based in Youngstown, Ohio, and managed by the not-for-profit National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM). Visit americamakes.us to learn more.

