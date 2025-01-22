3DPOD 237: 3D Printing in Golf with Ryan Roach, Director of Innovation at Cobra PUMA Golf

In this episode of the 3DPOD, we take a deep dive into 3D printing for golf. Cobra PUMA Golf has gone further than other firms, employing Multi Jet Fusion, binder jet, and powder bed fusion for production golf clubs. Better putters and metal drivers are now achievable through 3D printing. But how did Ryan Roach, Cobra Golf’s Director of Innovation, and his team make this possible? What challenges did they face? And is 3D printing a passing trend in golf or a fundamental evolution? Our producer Jake explores some golf-specific questions, leaving us convinced that the union of golf and 3D printing represents a transformative development for both.

Roach will also be speaking at Additive Manufacturing Strategies on Feb. 4, 2025 in New York City to discuss in more detail about Cobra Golf’s journey to expand use of additive manufacturing into its product line.

