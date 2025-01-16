Berlin-Brandenburg: The Capital of Additive Manufacturing

Berlin – the gateway to the future. With impressive innovative strength, visionary strategies and strong local partners, the German capital is on its way to becoming the “3D printing capital of Europe”. Additive Manufacturing (AM) is far more than just a buzzword in Berlin as a business location – it is a central component of the city’s Industry Master Plan, the strategy paper for industrial development. The AMBER initiative and targeted funding programs are a building block on the path to the necessary transformation of global industries.

AM at the heart of Berlin’s industrial master plan

The Berlin Senate supports innovation in AM and its industrial application through a program with EUR 20M in funding. AMBER represents one of the most significant AM ecosystems in Europe and connects over 60 relevant players from science, business and industry. AMBER supports funding for 13 cutting-edge research projects in the fields of “Personalized Medical Technology”, “Construction and Lightweight Construction” and “Additive Manufacturing in/for Space”. The projects cover a wide range of industrial 3D printing applications including a 3D printed, self-folding solar Module for satellites, and a 2-in-1 FDM 3D printer and sintering furnace that sinters directly on the build plate. Also, the development of a personalized, 3D printed level 3 implant.

Berlin as a hotspot for innovation and networking

The capital region is already a central hub for AM in Europe. With strong institutions such as the Technical University of Berlin, the Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM) and the important international network for additive manufacturing, Mobility goes Additive (MGA), Berlin is well positioned. The region serves as a testing ground and showroom for novel production technologies, where innovative value chains are created and research results are quickly translated into competitive applications.

The benchmark study “Additive Manufacturing in the Capital Region” from 2023 emphasizes the importance of a political focus and describes how Berlin is ideally positioned to establish itself as the top destination for AM in Europe. Berlin continues to be a hotspot for the start-up scene, not least in the field of AM, with excellent conditions for creating future European market leaders.

The annual AM Forum Berlin is one of the most important European user conferences for AM for nearly a decade running. New international conferences are also attracting attention to the city, such as the first European CDFAM in 2024.

A strong ecosystem and ambitious goals

Berlin sets standards and impresses with its innovative strength and networking. Thanks to fluid cooperation between the business, science and political spheres, comprehensive funding and a unique regional ecosystem, the capital region is becoming a hub for 3D printing in Europe. That is the goal of AMBER!

For the second time since 2023, AMBER is a proud partner of this year’s Additive Manufacturing Strategies and will attend the conference Feb 4-6 in New York City with a company delegation as part of the AMBER Tech Journey.

For more information please visit www.amber.berlin/en.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.