3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: January 12, 2025

In this week’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event roundup, Stratasys has started offering its advanced training again, Ricoh is holding its second 3D Print Connect event, and more. Read on for all the details!
January 14 – 16: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training
After a brief holiday hiatus, Stratasys picks up its training events calendar again, this time in the U.S. From January 14-16, at the Stratasys Americas Regional Corporate Headquarters in Minnesota, the company will offer “Polyjet Advanced Operations” to customers of its PolyJet High-End 3D printing systems.
“The course is designed to equip customers with the knowledge needed to maximize the value of their printer.”
For more details and registration, email training.us@stratasys.com.
January 14: NCDMM & Phase3D Lunch & Learn
At 12 pm EST on Tuesday, January 14th, the latest offering in the NCDMM Alliance Partner Lunch & Learn Webinar Series will be held. “Real-time Certification with In-situ Inspection” features Phase3D, which will explore Fringe Research, its flagship in-situ monitoring product. This inspection tool uses structured light to detect and classify print anomalies that lead to part defects. Webinar speakers are Phase3D’s COO and Board Chairman Ben Ferrar and Business Development Manager Noah Mostow, and NCDMM Project Engineer Jason Thomas.
“Certification of additive manufacturing (AM) is crucial to promote the widespread adoption of the technology. As the industry moves from prototyping to end-use production of critical-use application parts, we need to focus on certification of parts and build quality. In this talk, Phase3D will review the importance of understanding the phenomena present during the AM process and shares how their work is contributing to real-time certification.”
You can register for the webinar here.
January 16: Ricoh’s 3D Print Connect
Ricoh 3D will host its second 3D Print Connect event at 10 am GMT this Thursday, January 16th, at Ricoh UK Products Ltd (RPL), Telford. This year, there is a focus on supporting businesses based in West Midlands that are looking to adopt, enhance, or better understand 3D printing in their operations. Attendees will get the chance to see firsthand how Ricoh 3D is using the technology for industrial production at scale within its own factory. The event includes live presentations, real-world case studies, and a guided tour.
“Blow the festive cobwebs and New Year blues away and join Ricoh 3D in transforming local manufacturing through industrial 3D printing.”
You can sign up for the event here.
February 4 – 6: Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2025
Finally, while our 8th annual Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) summit isn’t until next month, rates go up this Wednesday, January 15th! Returning once again to New York City from February 4-6, this industry touchstone conference is produced by 3DPrint.com and Additive Manufacturing Research. AM stakeholders from around the globe will attend to learn about critical topics in the fast-growing AM industry, such as reshoring, venture capital, transportation, medical, automation, and much more. There are several great networking events, a curated selection of exhibitor booths, and much more.
“Bringing together the industry’s leaders in a contained networking environment makes AMS the place for startups to access capital, for financial institutions and investors to sharpen their radars, and for the AM industry to focus on the business of AM.”
You can register for AMS 2025 here.
