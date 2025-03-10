3DPOD 244: 3D Printing Elastomers with Cora Leibig, Chromatic 3D Materials CEO

08:00 am by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessEuropeNorth America
Chromatic 3D Materials CEO Cora Leibig has extensive experience in the plastics industry. We discuss the volumes of polymers and other materials, as well as what is needed to transform these markets. Cora chose 3D printing because, in this sector, meaningful change—through new materials and manufacturing methods—can be implemented more easily and quickly than in higher-volume markets.

In this episode of the 3DPOD, we talk about safety, cost, and strategies for growing additive manufacturing, as well as how her company develops 3D printing materials capable of producing strong, elastomeric parts. You’ll be most surprised by Cora’s approach to the market and her focus on growth, which is far more radical and ambitious than most in the industry.

3DPOD

