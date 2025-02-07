Italy’s Nuclear Physics Institute’s Role in Advancing Science with 3D Printing

Italy’s National Institute for Nuclear Physics (or INFN, its acronym in Italian) may be best known for its monumental contributions to fundamental physics, from the discovery of the Higgs boson particle to the confirmation of Einstein’s gravitational waves. Yet, at Formnext 2024, INFN’s booth presented an aspect of its work that might surprise many: its groundbreaking use of 3D printing. As a state-funded research institution dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the universe, INFN has embraced additive manufacturing (AM) as an essential tool to advance science and technology.

A Legacy of Innovation

Founded in 1951, INFN has been a cornerstone of Italy’s physics research, collaborating with the European Council for Nuclear Research (CERN) and universities worldwide. The institution’s four national laboratories and several divisions scattered across Italy—from Catania to Padua—are hubs of cutting-edge research.

In an interview with 3DPrint.com, INFN’s Technologist Pietro Rebesan describes the institute’s integration of 3D printing into its operations as “a natural evolution of its mission to push the boundaries of what’s possible in nuclear, particle, and astroparticle physics, as well as in all fields that can be connected to these disciplines.”

“At INFN, we’ve realized that additive manufacturing offers unparalleled opportunities to design and produce complex components that are critical for experiments in physics. It’s not just about convenience; it’s about achieving things that traditional manufacturing simply can’t,” went on Rebesan, a mechanical engineer whose doctoral thesis focused on 3D printing molybdenum components for ultra high-temperature ion sources at INFN’s Selective Production of Exotic Species (SPES) facility.

3D Printing for Accelerators and Beyond

One of INFN’s primary uses for 3D printing is the development of particle accelerators and their associated components. These devices require intricate, custom-made parts that withstand extreme conditions, such as very high or very low temperatures, intense electromagnetic fields, and high vacuum environments. Materials like copper, niobium, and tantalum are often chosen because of their mechanical, electrical, or thermal properties. AM helps INFN design and make these components with great accuracy and efficiency, doing things traditional methods can’t achieve.

At the SPES facility in Legnaro, 3D printing is used to make parts for ion sources. These devices are employed in accelerator facilities, where researchers aim to produce and study rare atomic nuclei for both fundamental nuclear physics and astrophysics research and for technological applications in various fields, including nuclear medicine. By customizing components with extreme detail, INFN can meet the strict requirements of its cutting-edge research.

Rebesan noted, “For a recent project involving components for a particle accelerator, we reduced a complex assembly of over 60 parts to just eight by leveraging 3D printing. This allowed us to simplify the design, reduce potential points of failure, and ultimately improve the system’s performance. It’s a great example of how additive manufacturing helps us rethink and optimize designs in ways traditional methods cannot.”

The research doesn’t stop at accelerators. INFN’s Developments and Innovations on Additive Manufacturing (DIAM) group, based in Padua, is exploring applications for nuclear fusion. INFN, the RFX consortium, and the University of Padua have jointly patented special designs for Neutral Beam Injector acceleration grids, which are fusion reactor components that can only be created using AM. This design features highly complex geometries and intricate cooling channels that can only be made using 3D printing. Rebesan says that by improving heat dissipation and reducing material stresses, the grid enhances the overall efficiency and reliability of the fusion process. INFN has patented this unique design and is looking for industrial partners to license and produce it for larger-scale applications.

Materials Science at the Forefront

Materials development and characterization are key backbones of INFN’s AM research. INFN’s Hub for Additive Manufacturing, Materials Engineering, and Research (HAMMER) initiative focuses on creating high-performance materials for extreme environments, such as ultra-high temperatures and high vacuum conditions.

The institute primarily employs Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) technology, using advanced equipment for small-batch, high-cost materials like niobium, tantalum, and tungsten-based alloys. Most 3D printing and related processes are done in-house across their specialized labs, but for larger-scale components, INFN collaborates with external companies, such as AMCM in Germany. Different INFN labs, such as those in Padua, Gran Sasso, Genoa, and Milan, host these machines. For instance, Milan focuses on pure copper production with the 1kW red laser, Genoa produces stainless steel, while Padua and Gran Sasso handle metals like refractories and copper alloys.

“We have developed a nanocomposite material that looks like copper but has significantly better thermal and electrical conductivity,” explained Diego Tonini, who works at the INFN’s Technology Transfer Office. “This material, which we’ve patented, has potential applications ranging from heat exchangers to motor components. We’re seeking a company to license and bring the technology to market.”

In addition to metals, INFN is also exploring high-performance polymers. Its facility in Milan houses advanced equipment capable of printing complex geometries in materials such as PEEK, a polymer known for its strength and resistance to extreme conditions.

Beyond materials innovation, Tonini and the Technology Transfer Office actively collaborate with companies to develop custom solutions and conduct feasibility studies.

Tonini adds, “Many small companies lack in-house R&D capabilities, so we provide expertise in materials development, design, and characterization. Our goal is to bridge the gap between cutting-edge research and industrial applications, creating value for both science and the market.”

Tackling Post-Processing Challenges

While 3D printing creates new possibilities, it also comes with challenges, especially in post-processing. Like many other organizations working with 3D printing, INFN researchers are improving surface finishing and removing residual powders from intricate cooling channels.

“For one of our projects, we needed to achieve a surface roughness of less than 0.2 microns inside superconductive cavities,” said Rebesan. “This level of precision is critical for ensuring optimal performance in superconductive applications, such as particle accelerators. Innovations like plasma electropolishing, using chemical solutions developed at INFN for several classes of metals, help achieve the mirror-like finishes required for these demanding applications. In fact, this process has potential applications beyond physics, including in biomedical devices and consumer products.”

Beyond innovations in particle physics and 3D printing, INFN also turns its research into practical applications. Through its technology transfer office, the institute collaborates with companies to bring its advancements to the market. This includes licensing patents and working with businesses to develop custom solutions.

“We’re open to collaborations with industries worldwide,” said Tonini. “For example, a company might approach us to design a specialized part or conduct a feasibility study. These partnerships not only support our mission but also create value for the industry.”

INFN has helped create five spinoff companies so far. Spinoffs include PIXIRAD, which develops advanced X-ray imaging detectors; Sibylla Biotech, which focuses on drug discovery for currently incurable diseases; and Beamide, which creates software to simulate the effects of radiation in systems for aerospace and medical applications. These startups leverage INFN’s facilities and technologies to turn cutting-edge research into real-world solutions for industries like healthcare, materials testing, and energy production.

Pioneering Open Science

True to its roots as a public research institution, INFN is committed to the principles of open science. While certain collaborations with industry remain confidential, most of its research is freely shared to advance global scientific progress, explains Tonini.

“We believe that transparency and collaboration are key to innovation. By sharing our findings, we not only contribute to the scientific community but also inspire new ideas and applications,” he says.

From refining designs for nuclear fusion reactors to creating next-generation particle accelerators, AM is helping INFN breakthroughs.

“Our goal is not just to improve efficiency but to redefine what’s possible,” concluded Rebesan. “Whether through novel materials, innovative designs, or new manufacturing techniques, we’re paving the way for the future of science and technology.”

At Formnext 2024, INFN shared its work in 3D printing, including nuclear fusion components, innovative materials like nanocomposites, and prototypes for particle accelerators. The event gave INFN a chance to connect with industry leaders, explore new collaborations, and share how AM is driving advances in physics. As Rebesan concludes, “3D printing is helping us achieve top innovations for the future of science.”

Images courtesy of INFN.

