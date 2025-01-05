3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: January 5, 2025

It’s time for our first 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup of 2025! Things are still pretty slow going into the new year, but will likely be picking up soon. Don’t worry, we still have a few offerings to tell you about, so read on for all the details!

January 9: 3DHEALS Pitch3D Demo Day

First up, at 11 am EST (8 am PST) this coming Thursday, January 9th, the 3DHEALS2025 Pitch3D Demo Day will take place online. Since 2018, 3DHEALS has connected over 70 early-stage 3D technology startups to more than 30 institutional investors through Pitch3D. This virtual event will begin with a AM investor panel discussion, and then an operator panel called “Startup 101” by finance, legal, and marketing advisors. Finally, several startups will pitch their companies: Eric Bennett, Frontier Bio; Gurkaran Chowdhry, 3DBioFibR; Dr. David Pearlstone, DICOM Director; Dr. Brad Estes, CytexOrtho; and Dr. Stephanie Willerth, Axolotl Biosciences.

“This would be the first official event around Pitch3D, where we will virtually invite some of our institutional investors, startups, and advisors to join us and celebrate the beginning of a new year.”

You can register for the online Pitch3D Demo Day event here.

January 9: Dental 3D Printing 101 with SprintRay

Also on Thursday, January 9th, but at 7 pm EST, SprintRay is offering another one of its continuing education (CE) webinars. “3D Printing 101” with Dr. Sully Sullivan will explore in-office dental 3D printing, looking into how new devices are revolutionizing digital dental workflows so you can create high-quality, same-day dental appliances in your office. Attendees will learn how to cut costs and shorten lead times, how to streamline their practices with scan-to-print digital workflows for key applications, and more.

“This session will showcase the benefits of integrating advanced technology into your practice, enhancing patient satisfaction and reducing production costs.”

You can register for the CE webinar here.

February 4 – 6: Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2025

Our 8th annual Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) summit isn’t until next month, but rates go up next week, so you’ll want to register soon to save! Returning to New York City February 4-6, this industry touchstone conference is co-produced by 3DPrint.com and Additive Manufacturing Research. AM stakeholders from around the globe attend to learn about critical topics in the fast-growing AM industry, such as reshoring, venture capital, transportation, medical, automation, and much more. There are several great networking events, a curated selection of exhibitor booths, and our can’t-miss CEO Roundtable on the final day of the summit.

“Bringing together the industry’s leaders in a contained networking environment makes AMS the place for startups to access capital, for financial institutions and investors to sharpen their radars, and for the AM industry to focus on the business of AM.”

You can register for AMS 2025 here. Rates go up on January 15th, so don’t delay!

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

