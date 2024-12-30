Celebrating Creativity: Creality Cloud’s Annual Designer Awards 2024

As 3D printing technology continues to advance, designers remain the driving force behind the industry’s growth and innovation. Their ingenuity turns abstract ideas into tangible models, fostering progress across industries and making creativity accessible to all. To honor these exceptional talents, Creality Cloud proudly presents the Annual Designer Awards 2024, celebrating its third year of recognizing outstanding contributions to the platform. With a prize pool valued at $15,000, this year’s event promises to spotlight the very best in the community while encouraging more creators to push the boundaries of their craft.
Annual Designer Awards Categories
For 2024, the designer awards will focus on two core categories:
- Most Influential Designer of the Year (5 Winners) – Honoring designers whose contributions have significantly impacted the community.
- Model Designer of the Year (5 Winners) – Recognizing unparalleled creativity in 3D model design.
- Top 100 Designers of 2024 (90 Winners) – Celebrating their outstanding contributions, including model performance and community engagement.
Prizes
- Top 10 Designer of the Year Prize
- 1st Place: Creality K2 Plus Combo (Value: $1499) x2
- 2nd Place: Creality K2 Plus (Value: $1299) x2
- 3rd Place: Creality CR-Scan Otter 3D Scanner x2
- 4th Place: Creality K1C 3D Printer x2
- 5th Place: Creality Ender-3 V3 3D Printer x2
A prestigious “Top 10 Designer of 2024” physical medal
- Remaining Top 100 Designer of the Year Prize
- A “Top 100 Designer of 2024” physical medal
- Entry into a lucky draw to win a K1 SE 3D Printer
- One-month Creality Cloud membership
- Featured exposure and official recommendations
A well-designed “Top 100 Designer of 2024” medal
Top active voters can win a Creality K2 Plus by entering into the lucky draw.
Timeline
- Voting Period: December 20, 2024 – January 15, 2025 (UTC+0)
- Winner Announcement: January 20, 2025
- Prize Distribution: February 10 – February 28, 2025
About Creality Cloud
Creality Cloud, a flagship platform under Creality, is the leading comprehensive ecosystem for 3D printing, seamlessly integrating hardware, software, and community. With over 8 million downloads on Google Play and ranked #1 in 3D Printing, it’s the go-to platform for enthusiasts and professionals alike. Creality Cloud offers tangible benefits to its certified designers to help them excel in their craft and achieve their professional goals.
About Annual Designers
The Top 100 Annual Designers are carefully selected based on four key criteria:
- Design Quality: Creativity and precision in model creation.
- Model Popularity: Downloads, likes, and overall appeal.
- Platform Engagement: Active participation within the Creality Cloud community.
- Community Influence: Contribution to inspiring and supporting others.
These exceptional designers represent the pinnacle of talent in the 3D printing world.
Discover more incredible creators here: Best 3D Designers | Creality Cloud
Join the Celebration
The Annual Designer Awards 2024 is not just a competition—it’s a celebration of creativity, collaboration, and the boundless potential of 3D printing. Whether you’re a designer eager to showcase your talent, a voter looking to support your favorite creators, or a member of the 3D printing community, your participation will help shape the future of this dynamic industry.
