3DPOD 241: AM Applications and Strategy with Ronen Lebi, Machina Labs CBO

February 17, 2025 by Joris Peels 3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingHybrid 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing
RAPID

Ronen Lebi has held extensive roles at Stratasys and served on the boards of numerous 3D printing startups. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Lebi’s history leads us to a discussion about what it’s like to be a startup today and the best practices regarding advice, boards, and growth. We also talk to Ronen about 3D printing applications and their expansion. Additionally, we get a chance to discuss Machina Labs, a startup that uses robots to cut, weld, and press metal panels.

3D Printing Guides