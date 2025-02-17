3DPOD 241: AM Applications and Strategy with Ronen Lebi, Machina Labs CBO

Ronen Lebi has held extensive roles at Stratasys and served on the boards of numerous 3D printing startups. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Lebi’s history leads us to a discussion about what it’s like to be a startup today and the best practices regarding advice, boards, and growth. We also talk to Ronen about 3D printing applications and their expansion. Additionally, we get a chance to discuss Machina Labs, a startup that uses robots to cut, weld, and press metal panels.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: February 16, 2025
We’ve got a busy week in the additive manufacturing industry! There are several events, both virtual and in-person, in places like Chicago, Cincinnati, and San Antonio. Plus, there are multiple...
Materialise Establishes Aerospace Competence Center in Delft to Advance AM in Aviation
Stalwart 3D printing service and software firm Materialise has announced the launch of its Aerospace Competence Center in the Aerospace Innovation Hub @TU Delft, marking a strategic expansion of its...
When Innovation Meets Reality in 3D Printing
Additive manufacturing has long promised to revolutionize industries, offering groundbreaking solutions across aerospace, automotive, medical devices, and more. However, the road from bold innovation to practical application has proven to...
Authentise and Autodesk Partner for Smarter Workflows to Manufacturing
Manufacturing workflows just got a major upgrade. Authentise has integrated Autodesk’s Fusion Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) into its production management system, Flows, making manufacturing easier and more efficient. Currently in...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.