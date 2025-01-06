Italy’s Da Vinci Bridge Reinvented with 3D Printing and Stone Waste

Italy’s city of Bari has inaugurated a new 3D printed, self-supporting bridge that, for the first time, uses waste materials from stone processing. This structure, known as Da Vinci’s Bridge, was brought to life by the Polytechnic University of Bari, WASP, a leader in sustainable 3D printing, and B&Y, an innovative Italian startup specializing in eco-friendly construction materials. This pedestrian structure draws inspiration from one of Leonardo da Vinci’s visionary designs while addressing a major environmental challenge in the construction sector.

Bridging History and Technology

The Da Vinci’s Bridge project was led by Professor Giuseppe Fallacara of the Polytechnic University of Bari. It reimagines Leonardo’s original, 16th-century concept of a self-supporting bridge designed to span the Golden Horn, an inlet of the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, which separates the historic center of Istanbul (the old city) from the newer parts. Da Vinci’s design was intended to connect the Pera district (present-day Galata) with Constantinople (modern-day Istanbul), creating a direct link across this waterway.

Although the bridge was never constructed during da Vinci’s time, it was remarkable for its ambitious design, which featured a single arch that was self-supporting. This project brings his vision to life using 3D printing and sustainable materials. Spanning six meters, the prototype takes inspiration from da Vinci’s self-supporting design, reinterpreted with modern 3D printing techniques and sustainable stone waste materials.

One of the most unique parts of this project is the choice of material. The bridge is constructed from a low-environmental-impact mortar developed by the Italian startup B&Y. This material is made up of waste stone powders combined with a lime-based binder, providing a sustainable way to reuse the byproducts of marble and stone processing. Traditionally, managing this waste has been a challenge in construction, often causing environmental damage. By transforming stone waste into building material, B&Y shows how creativity and technology can redefine the boundaries of eco-friendly design.

The bridge was built using WASP’s 3MT LDM Concrete, a large 3D printer made for working with cement-based materials. The process involved dividing the bridge into 13 separate blocks, each 3D printed in layers and later assembled using a temporary centering system. The design uses stereotomy, a method of cutting stones so precisely that they fit together without the need for mortar or additional reinforcement, a technique also used in Leonardo’s original concept.

A Vision for the Future

Da Vinci’s Bridge is still a prototype but could lead to much more. The team plans to test the strength of the materials and improve the printing process. These steps might make sustainable bridges like this one a real option for future buildings.

While there have been other 3D printed, self-supporting bridges, such as the Striatus bridge in Venice by ETH Zurich and Zaha Hadid Architects, the 12-meter-long pedestrian bridge in the urban park of Castilla-La Mancha in Alcobendas, Madrid, or the 3D printed concrete bicycle bridge in Gemert, Netherlands, Da Vinci’s Bridge is unique thanks to its incorporation of waste materials into the 3D printing process.

Da Vinci’s Bridge came to life thanks to teamwork across different fields, from academia to industry. Fallacara led the design efforts at the Polytechnic University of Bari. Architects Ilaria Cavaliere and Angelo Vito Graziano optimized the model for fabrication, along with the FabLab Poliba team, a group at the Polytechnic University of Bari specializing in digital fabrication and innovation. Meanwhile, the material development was conducted by B&Y, WASP, and Claudio Gallo, with support from architect Francesco Ciriello. Finally, the fabrication itself was carried out by WASP and B&Y.

A tribute to a historical design, Da Vinci’s Bridge meshes technology with sustainability and creativity. Projects like this, which tackle the challenges posed by waste management in construction, prove that innovation and 3D printing go hand in hand with responsibility.

All images courtesy of WASP

