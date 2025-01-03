3D Printing Predictions for 2025: Industrial Production

The prevalence of 3D printing in manufacturing and industrial component production is steadily increasing. Significant strides are being made in producing end-use parts and advancing into full-scale manufacturing. Industries are gradually but decisively embracing these technologies. What developments in 3D printing for industrial production can we expect by 2025?

François Minec, Global Head of Polymers 3D Printing at HP, shared insights into the industry’s cautious optimism. He explained:

“HP is cautiously optimistic about 2025, as on one side, while interest rates are slowly coming down, they are still high. This, coupled with global uncertainties, continues to affect CAPEX decisions. However, as reliability improvements, automation, and productivity continue to drive decreases in cost per part, more applications are enabled, driving both continued usage growth and new industrial use cases, which are expected to lead to an acceleration of equipment purchases in the second half of the year.”

Minec’s perspective highlights how economic pressures are influencing capital expenditure decisions, even as advances in automation and productivity reduce costs. This cautious optimism resonates with similar sentiments from Rich Garrity, Chief Industrial Business Officer at Stratasys. Garrity elaborated on how the industrial AM market might evolve, emphasizing the broader economic stabilization that could drive adoption:

“In 2025, the industrial additive manufacturing (AM) market is poised to benefit from the release of pent-up demand as economic conditions stabilize and manufacturers regain confidence in capital investments. AM’s unique ability to enable digital inventories and distributed manufacturing is helping companies overcome persistent supply chain challenges by allowing parts to be produced closer to where they’re needed. This flexibility reduces shipping delays, avoids tariffs, and supports nearshoring efforts, making AM an increasingly attractive option for global manufacturers. “Advancements in comprehensive solutions—spanning hardware, software, materials, and services—are driving down the cost per part, making AM more accessible for a wider range of production use cases. Stratasys’ ongoing growth in material consumption underscores how manufacturers are scaling their use of AM to complement traditional processes, leveraging its speed, design freedom, and localized production advantages. These aligning factors indicate that more manufacturers will adopt AM solutions across the production lifecycle.”

Both Minec and Garrity touch on the critical theme of cost per part as a key enabler of broader adoption. This focus aligns with insights shared by Pierre Gonnetan, Global Business Manager 3D Printing at Arkema. Gonnet expanded on how material and software innovations are driving the evolution of additive manufacturing, particularly for industrial applications:

“Growth and Integration: Expect broader adoption in specific industries like aerospace, automotive, and healthcare, as well as in prototyping across various sectors. Companies will increasingly integrate 3D printing with traditional manufacturing processes to enhance efficiency, flexibility, and go-to-market speed. Advanced Materials: Innovations in materials will be a key driver. There will be increased usage of materials with higher reusability, as well as those enabling better surface finishes, reducing post-processing time and costs. These advancements will expand the applications of 3D printing while driving down the cost per part and improving the quality of printed parts. Enhanced Software and Automation: Software improvements will play a critical role in optimizing 3D printing processes. AI and machine learning will be increasingly integrated to enhance precision, reduce material waste, and optimize print speeds. Automation will also expand, with more AI-powered predictive maintenance and real-time diagnostics to minimize machine downtime. Sustainability Focus: Sustainability will be a major focus, with more companies adopting sustainable materials and processes. This includes the use of bio-based products and materials with improved reusability, driving the carbon footprint of AM parts even lower.”

I hope we begin to prioritize sustainability, embracing waste reduction and greater efficiency. It’s encouraging that both Rich and Francois express a sense of cautious optimism about CAPEX and the future. The fact that all three highlighted “cost per part” is particularly gratifying—it’s this focus, along with reliability, that I believe will drive new growth. Pierre’s mention of improved surface finishes and reduced post-processing also points to promising advancements in further industrialization.

Differentiation through reliability, repeatability and precision is really something that we should have had much earlier. We have far too many copycat machines and people without a real value proposition. I also completely agree that application specific machines and materials are the fastest way forward towards high growth.

Phil DeSimone, CEO of Carbon, brought a different dimension to the conversation, focusing on application-driven innovation. He suggested that successful companies will be those that concentrate on practical solutions that directly improve lives. He explained:

“The year will be defined by applications that directly improve people’s lives, from consumer goods to healthcare. Companies that stay focused on delivering meaningful, practical applications will lead the industry forward. Proven applications such as dental appliances, personalized footwear and apparel, lattice-enabled protection (head and body), wheelchairs, automotive complex sealed connectors, and many other innovative uses will showcase the technology’s real-world potential. Companies that concentrate on their core technologies and applications will outperform those attempting to juggle multiple approaches. Resources will be better utilized to solve specific customer problems rather than being spread thin across diverse initiatives. “Computational design tools will continue to be refined, automating design tasks that are too complex for humans to handle manually at scale. This includes tools needed for full custom workflows to make the technology easier to adopt. For example, software automation in dental laboratories can address tasks that slow down production and rely on costly and increasingly scarce labor. Printers will become faster, more reliable, and optimized for specific production needs across industries. “Industry consolidation will likely reduce the number of active entities, potentially cutting the ecosystem in half. While this may eliminate redundancy, it risks stifling innovation if resources are spread too thin across too many acquired technologies. Companies that survive will likely be those with strong vertical integration, robust R&D capabilities, and a clear commitment to application-driven innovation.”

The application-focused approach is excellent, and I completely agree that those who stay within their expertise and implement proven applications are likely to succeed. Addressing real-world problems and automating repetitive tasks also represents meaningful progress that can drive revenue growth and broaden the scope of applications.

His perspective resonates with Fabian Grupp of FIT Additive Manufacturing Group, who provided a grounded view of the challenges facing AM during economic downturns. Grupp noted:

“Certifications are increasingly important. In times of economic downturns, spineless corporate managers tend to slow down innovation; the first initiatives to be cut are often R&D. This creates challenges for AM in prototyping and in establishing new, application-based workflows for serial parts. We are already seeing project engineers and developers being restricted from ordering components themselves. With increasing economic pressure, centralized purchasing departments are becoming more powerful. This often results in very conservative buyer policies: God forbid we try something new—let’s just order catalog parts. If there is a precedent with a BOM from three years ago in SAP, why take responsibility and try a better solution? “AM is finally producing parts that look like actual industrial components rather than the bizarre FEA-fueled dream of an overenthusiastic PhD. These ‘boring’ geometries can help with acceptance in technical purchasing departments. It will be interesting to see how this aligns with an industrial shift away from automotive and toward defense—at least in Germany.”

Falling under centralized purchasing signals maturity and could pose challenges for some players while offering others the chance to cater to higher-volume customers on a global scale. A sharp observation is that economic concerns may hinder the further adoption of industrial additive manufacturing. Fabian’s forthrightness aligns with the cold shower provided by Phil Reeves. Phil, of Reeves Insight, possesses profound expertise in 3D printing, and he asserts that:

“Nothing will change. The Chinese will continue building larger, faster, and progressively cheaper machines. The indirect metal system will fade into the background (again), as it has very little practical use, only to be reinvented and championed as the future of AM in another five years. The established vendors will keep their heads down—so far down that they’ll be buried in the sand. There will be the usual marketing hype about an imminent inflection point where a hockey stick of sales growth is expected. However, as always, the hockey stick will resemble an ice hockey stick: flat from top to bottom. “I think we’ll continue to see more second-hand machines entering the market as application projects are canceled and the cost of ownership becomes intolerable. Don’t get me wrong—Metal AM technologies are amazing for hips, knees, spinal implants, heat exchangers, turbine and fan blades, offshore drill heads, and complex hydraulic manifolds. However, the number of high-value, low-volume markets is finite.”

The Groundhog Day thesis is compelling—we do seem prone to experiencing “déjà vu all over again.” The notion of a finite number of good applications is unsettling. Yet, I remain optimistic that unlocking new applications can drive cost reductions, potentially creating a virtuous cycle of innovation and adoption. I’ve also not considered second-hand machines deeply enough; traditionally used for experimentation, their increasing availability could meaningfully influence the market.

Reeves’ perspective challenges the prevailing optimism, cautioning against overhyping the market’s growth potential. Yet, Greg Paulsen, Director of Applications Engineering and Marketing at Xometry, offered a counterbalance with his optimistic outlook:

“This year showcased significant industry consolidation and highlighted how challenging it can be for emerging technologies to thrive within a newly maturing industry. However, this doesn’t mean 2025 will bring a downturn for additive manufacturing. On the contrary, investment in advanced manufacturing, AI, and other digital tools is increasing. It feels a bit like ten years ago, with renewed interest in ‘What can 3D printing do for my business?’ “I see a global trend emerging in additive manufacturing, with increased globalization in both equipment adoption and the service industry. I also expect to see more mergers and acquisitions on the OEM side as companies strive to remain competitive. Additionally, businesses may begin to consider what we used to call “prosumer” machines for professional use. Many brands are bringing their A-game, offering machines that compare favorably to industrial printers, rather than resembling their consumer counterparts. This shift lowers the barrier to adoption and enables the expansion of additive offerings across polymers and metals.”

I appreciate Greg’s optimistic outlook and share his hope that investment will persist as he predicts. The use of prosumer machines by businesses stands out as the leading trend today. These machines hold the promise of significantly expanding the reach of additive manufacturing while enhancing accessibility. I strongly hope that OEMs, materials companies, and service providers will embrace and support this trend, ensuring they capitalize on its potential rather than being overtaken by it.

I’m less optimistic about the global financial outlook than most, concerned about persistent uncertainty and widespread chaos. Yet, I’m far more bullish on the near-term growth of AM. With lower costs per part, increased optimization, automation, and a sharper focus on applications, we’ll uncover more opportunities akin to Invisalign.

In times of economic abundance, the “shamans”—those who captivate with novelty rather than substance—dominate. This era, however, demands practical solutions: parts that work and solve real problems at a competitive price. We must shift resources to those capable of developing meaningful applications and support them fully.

While I agree with Phil that we’re not at some magical inflection point, I believe the industry has no alternative. Inflated margins and shortsighted profit strategies have stifled growth and left many players on the brink. Moving forward, the only viable path is to create functional, cost-effective parts.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.