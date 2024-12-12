Additive Contractor Endeavor 3D Forms Strategic Partnership with CADMore

Endeavor 3D, an Atlanta-based contract manufacturer specializing in additive manufacturing (AM) services, has announced a strategic partnership with CADMore, an engineering design firm based in South Carolina. The partnership enables both companies to expand their ability to reach new customers, while they simultaneously reinforce their respective footholds in the uniquely critical southeastern US region.

Endeavor 3D, an International Traffic in Arms Regulation (ITAR)-certified company, was one of the first HP Digital Manufacturing Network partners in the US Southeast. Endeavor 3D places a particular strategic emphasis on bridge production, helping companies bring new products to market on a limited scale, as quickly as possible, before they commit to a final manufacturing process.

Similarly, CADMore, a recent spinoff from on-demand digital manufacturing platform ZVerse, focuses on helping businesses accelerate their product development cycle by supporting customers’ digital design capabilities. CADMore has worked on projects for some of the world’s largest manufacturing operations and organizations in the public sector, as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and individual designers.

In a press release, the CEO and founder of Endeavor 3D, Phil Arnold, said, “Our vision is to solve the most difficult and pressing manufacturing challenges with exceptional engineering services and technologies. CADMore shares a similar vision and together, we are able to expand our engineering design expertise and reach.” The founder and CEO of CADMore, John Carrington, said, “Our on-demand engineering platform has supported over 50,000 customers in their 3D design and product development initiatives. We are thrilled to partner with Endeavor 3D to support their manufacturing customers while providing our clients with even more resources to enhance their time-to-market or bypass tooling with on-demand production parts.”

With the US and China engaged in tit-for-tat drone bans — amid other rising tensions in the trade war between the world’s two largest economies — a domestically-based manufacturing company with ITAR will play an increasingly valuable role in the US industrial landscape, giving Endeavor 3D the opportunity truly capitalize on its access to HP’s AM ecosystem. Drone production is currently one of the biggest sources of growth for HP’s MultiJet Fusion (MJF) business.

Equally, then, CADMore now also has the same opportunity to tap into the likely surge in demand for drone parts in the domestic US. While this isn’t the only reason why this partnership makes sense, it is an ideal illustration of why strategic collaboration between digital manufacturing service providers will be crucial for the next phase of growth in the US AM industry.

The first phase of growth depended on simply getting AM companies up-and-running in the US. While this may not have been easy — evidenced by all the many companies that have quickly gone bankrupt trying to establish themselves — the underlying task, itself, isn’t quite so complicated.

The successful forging of specific relationships between SMEs in a burgeoning industry, on the other hand, requires far more moving parts. Which companies it is that are able to accomplish that task may be a question largely determined by the personnel in leadership roles at the enterprises in question.

