3DPOD 235: 3D Printing in the FBI and More with Kevin Ayers, 3D Metal Konsulting and AMUG

09:00 am by Joris Peels 3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsGovernmentMilitary 3D PrintingNorth America
Kevin Ayers spent 30 years at the FBI, contributing to groundbreaking engineering initiatives for the Bureau and beyond. On this episode of the 3DPOD, we’re fortunate to have Kevin sharing some of his once-classified insights on our podcast. It’s fascinating to learn how the FBI utilized 3D printing and just how long they’ve been exploring this technology.

In addition to his FBI tenure, Kevin has been instrumental in 3D printing’s success for nearly two decades, worked at Danfoss, and currently serves as a consultant at 3D Metal Konsulting. His cumulative expertise and perspectives are truly remarkable, making this episode a must-listen.

