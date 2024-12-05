Finding Solutions in an Uncertain Market: The impact of reduced material providers and trade tariffs on filament supply

The additive manufacturing market has been an ever-changing market with rapidly evolving technological advancements and growing dependencies on material innovation. The recent wave of material suppliers shuttering operations and the expectation of escalating import tariffs are the latest challenges that buyers need to consider in reliably supporting their 3d printing initiatives.

Filament Supply in Europe

Europe has been a hub of innovation in the 3D printing industry, with countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, and Poland leading in material production. European filament manufacturers have invested in sustainable and high-performance materials to cater to diverse industries, from automotive to healthcare. However, the persistent down-turn in the additive industry has forced the closure of numerous filament operations forcing printer manufacturers and operators to revisit their sourcing strategies.

Identifying and qualifying new suppliers is often a time-consuming and risky proposition.

Key consideration when evaluating a new supplier should include:

Availability Evaluate the cost of downtime when materials are not available and the extended costs when parts are not delivered to customers and production lines. Cost is always a factor that stands out, but consistent availability is probably the most important factor for a manufacturer. Quality Have you measured your cost of quality? What is the time and dollars expended when a large print fails or if different lots of materials have different colors?

Products from different suppliers might vary from one another and can affect the overall quality of your product. Different brands or formulations might require adjustments to temperature, print speed, or other settings.

Helpful Tip: compare product test sheets and properties to determine if the new product would be a good fit Cost When cost of supply is reviewed, it is important to determine shipping and other related costs such as returns and whether customer support is available from the supplier.

Searching for a new supplier, testing products, adjusting printers, etc… can all lead to delays and downtime in production, which is never good.

Tariffs and Supply in America

It has been widely publicized that the new US Administration is planning on implementing significant import tariffs early in 2025. With some expected to exceed 60%, the added cost will cause challenges for U.S. manufactures that depend on material from overseas.

Increased Costs for Manufacturers Many domestic manufacturers rely on imported raw materials or components. Tariffs on these imports can significantly raise production costs, making it harder for U.S. manufacturers to compete domestically or internationally. Supply Chain Disruptions The imposition of tariffs often disrupts established global supply chains. Companies may face challenges in securing alternative sources, leading to delays and inefficiencies. Increased Prices for Customers The increase in the costs of imported goods is most likely going to be passed on to the consumer with higher prices. This can result in a decline of customers.

3DXTECH Solutions

As a manufacturer located in Grand Rapids, MI. USA, 3DXTECH understands the issues these updates in the market can create. Our main goal is, and always will be, to find solutions for our customers. Here is how we can help:

Consistent and Reliable Supply in Europe 3DXTECH has great relationships with multiple European resellers that can help bridge the supply gap. 3D Prima We ship all over Europe from our warehouse in Malmö Sweden. Web shop with native speakers in English, German, Danish, Finnish, Polish, English. Filament World We are focused on the filament market since 2013. At Filamentworld we can provide fast shipping, expertise and a great variety of 3DXTECH filament. Allocating Supply Ahead of Tariffs 3DXTECH is already working non-stop helping our customers plan ahead of the tariffs. Give us a call and we can help create a plan for you to avoid future issues and setbacks. Large Catalog of Materials 3DXTECH offers a large catalog of high-performance materials that are utilized in various industries. Let us help you find the perfect solution for your operation.

If you need help in fulfilling your filament supply, or have any questions, feel free to contact 3DXTECH on their website or by reaching out to their sales team.

