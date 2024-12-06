Caracol and AES Partner to Target Aerospace and Defense 3D Printing

Italian medium- and large-format 3D printing firm Caracol is partnering with Ohio-based Additive Engineering Solutions (AES) to target the aerospace and defense markets. Caracol recently closed a funding round in 2023 and launched a directed energy deposition (DED) 3D printer, complementing its existing lineup of robot-arm material extrusion printers. The company’s Vipra AM system enables titanium, steel, and nickel superalloy printing, while its Heron polymer system supports composite materials. Given these capabilities, the aerospace and defense sectors are logical choices for Caracol’s focus.

Initially, the firms are focusing on tooling and prototyping, targeting Tier 1 and other manufacturing firms in the aerospace and defense sectors. AES, active since 2015, specializes in large-format 3D printing using Cincinnati 3D printers, a Quintax 5-axis CNC router, and other advanced equipment. The company operates four gantry-based systems and CEAD robot arm units. As an AS 9100-certified organization, AES positions itself as the first large-format 3D printing service provider and claims to have the largest global capacity in the field. Its ITAR registration and NIST compliance underscore its involvement in significant aerospace and defense projects.

¨We are very happy for this strategic partnership with AES. Their know-how and experience in developing cutting-edge applications for the Aerospace & Defense industry, perfectly matches Caracol’s DNA in developing application-driven integrated turnkey HW/SW technological platforms. Together, we can really push the boundaries of Large Format AM in highly regulated industries for both polymers and metal application,” said Caracol CEO Francesco De Stefano.

“We’re excited to partner with Caracol as A&D application development is at the core of what AES does on a daily basis. Aside from expanding our reach in this industry, Caracol’s offering of both turnkey polymer and metallic robotic platforms is of interest to AES as we continue to evolve in the LFAM market,” contributed AES President Austin Schmidt.

It remains uncertain whether AES will continue its relationship with CEAD, but the company is firmly establishing itself as a key player in the large-format 3D printing market. With 24,000 square feet of space and significant capacity, AES has invested heavily in aerospace tooling over the past decade, building substantial expertise in large-format aerospace tooling. The company offers tooling design services, allowing customers to share files of target surfaces for designing and manufacturing custom tools. AES also has capabilities for qualifying and testing new materials.

On its website, AES articulates its value proposition: “The rule of thumb is, if it’s easy to make something through conventional manufacturing methods, you are likely not going to see a large benefit from using LFAM; however, when you are dealing with large and complex shapes with curvature and deep projections, LFAM can show tremendous value.” This strategic focus positions the company to tap into the aerospace tooling market, where even niche applications could generate substantial demand. Savings in materials, costs, and time could also drive broader adoption of additive manufacturing.

For Caracol, the partnership with AES provides a pathway to engage with U.S. defense projects, leveraging AES’s position as a U.S.-based firm. Caracol’s system flexibility, compatible with ABB, KUKA, and FANUC robot arms, adds versatility. However, given KUKA’s Chinese ownership, some U.S. customers may favor ABB (Swiss) or FANUC (Japanese) arms.

Overall, the growing U.S. defense market represents a logical target, particularly as the industry shifts focus away from China. Caracol’s entry into this space, supported by AES’s experience and infrastructure, appears to be a well-timed and strategic move.

