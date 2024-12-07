3D Printing News Briefs, December 7, 2024: Acquisition, Serial Production, & More

In 3D Printing News Briefs, AMPCO Metal has acquired the Switzerland-based Schmelzmetall Group, Pelagus 3D partnered with Kawasaki Heavy Industries to fabricate a 3D printed spare part for the maritime industry. and BLT has secured a serial production contract from Airbus. Finally, Pizza Hut announced a 3D printed solution for keeping your slices good and hot…if you have a PlayStation 5, that is!

AMPCO Metal Acquires Swiss Schmelzmetall Group

AMPCO METAL recently announced that it acquired Switzerland-based Schmelzmetall Group, which will expand its capabilities and strengthen its positions. The two are both leaders in copper-based alloys, but by integrating Schmelzmetall’s technology and expertise, AMPCO METAL will be able to better serve customers across defense, aerospace, and additive manufacturing applications. Schmelzmetall is a renowned producer of high-performance copper alloys, including Beryllium-containing powders and other high-purity materials, which have unique advantages in the previously mentioned demanding applications. Its copper-based metal powders and advanced AM capabilities will allow AMPCO Metal customers to produce custom components with high precision, and the integration will also add Schmelzmetall’s reliable vacuum-cast alloys to AMPCO Metal’s portfolio. AMPCO METAL has begun integrating Schmelzmetall’s sales team, and customers can expect the same points of contact and uninterrupted service until completion.

“This acquisition aligns with our mission to deliver top-quality products and services that meet the evolving needs of our customers. We’re excited to build on Schmelzmetall’s legacy and bring new capabilities to our clients worldwide,” said Martin Lütenegger, the Group CEO of AMPCO METAL.

Pelagus 3D & Kawasaki Heavy Industries 3D Print Return Oil Standpipe

Procuring, manufacturing, and delivering spare parts can be a lengthy process, which can lead to expensive downtime in the offshore and maritime industries. But using 3D printing to fabricate spare parts can help mitigate these challenges. Recently, Pelagus 3D collaborated with industrial machinery OEM Kawasaki Heavy Industries to quickly create and deliver a 3D printed return oil standpipe for installation on the vessel TYSLA, docked in Japan and managed by Wilhelmsen Ship Management. This crucial part helps keep the lubricating oil (LO) inside an electronically controlled diesel engine level, so it can be injected when the engine control system orders it. When damaged, the LO inside the standpipe can leak out, and if it’s not supplied at the right time, the fuel oil (FO) injection may not occur correctly; both of these issues can negatively affect operations onboard the vessel. Pelagus 3D worked with the OEM to find the optimal component shape for the 3D printed spare, which was made with SLS technology and combines 10 traditionally manufactured parts into a single 3D printed one. This reduced the weight, material used, and lead time of the part, and improved its flow efficiency.

“We are very satisfied with this great result in this programme. Workability and safety during installation and replacement will be improving dramatically due to a 90% weight reduction by AM technology,” said Yoshinori Daido, Lead Engineer of this AM project for Marine Machinery, Kawasaki Heavy Industries. “This AM technology is one of the best suitable technologies for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) because it can reduce the amount of material used. We expect to expand its application to various parts in the future.”

BLT Gains Airbus A320 O-Ring Serial Production Contract

Chinese additive manufacturing company Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd (BLT) has earned recognition from Airbus for excellence in metal AM processes, particularly for serial production of large, complex aircraft components. At the recent China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, Airbus held a press conference, during which senior executives from Airbus China shared updates on its latest developments in the country. A signing ceremony was also conducted for BLT to work on an O-Ring work package for the Airbus Atlantic A320, and its CEO and General Manager, Dr. Xue, was invited to attend.

BLT achieved Airbus A330 production certification for metal 3D printed components as early as 2018, and successfully joined its qualified supplier network. Since then, it’s continually demonstrated high batch delivery capabilities and consistently fulfilled commitments to efficient, stable delivery in Airbus collaboration projects. This has allowed their partnership to grow in depth and scale, and BLT says the signing of this new serial production contract “signifies a deepening phase in the Airbus-BLT collaboration.” In this new work package, BLT will use its BLT-S400 PBF-LB/M printer, and its proprietary high-quality superalloy powders, to meet requirements for the new part number.

Pizza Hut’s 3D Printed PlayStation 5 Pizza Warmer

This might just be the coolest thing since sliced bread. If you’ve ever been gaming so long that your pizza goes cold, Pizza Hut Canada has the answer to your problem in the new 3D printed PIZZAWRMR. This model uses the heat exhaust from your PlayStation 5 to keep your pizza nice and hot! Most of the time, when companies post silly products on social media, they’re not actually real, but this one seems like it might actually work. You fit it snugly on top of your console, open the lid like a laptop, and slide a few slices inside. Pizza Hut isn’t officially selling the model, but it’s totally free to access and print.

Tom’s Hardware says your 3D printer needs, at minimum, a 15″ x 15″ build volume to accommodate the PIZZAWRMR, and recommends the Prusa XL. The model works best with the standard PS5, and is printed in separate parts, with STL files for the lid, body, manifold, and left and right stands. It’s likely a multi-day print, given the size and number of parts, and Pizza Hut Canada specifically recommends food-safe PLA, as well as placing a 34 x 23 x 2.5 cm foil tray inside the warmer to keep things clean. The PIZZAWRMR pulls in the warmth from your PS5’s warm air pipe to work, but it’s important to remember that you should not obscure the heat exhaust. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m in the mood for a delicious pizza…

