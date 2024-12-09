Ballistic Protection Gets a 3D Printing Upgrade at Germany’s Mehler

Mehler Protection is taking ballistic defense to the next level with PROTEC3D, a new product line that uses 3D printing to make lightweight armor components, like protective window frames, sensor housings, and cable feed-throughs, designed for military vehicles, emergency response vehicles, helicopters, and critical infrastructure. This innovation makes it easier to design and build lighter components and create complex parts that traditional methods cannot achieve.

Traditional ballistic protection methods often rely on armor steel, which is strong but prone to corrosion if not properly coated. However, conventional coating methods, such as painting or spraying, can create uneven layers or alter the steel’s surface properties. These changes can reduce the steel’s ability to absorb and distribute the energy of bullets or shrapnel, potentially weakening its overall protective performance.

Conventional methods struggle with effective coatings because traditional manufacturing, like casting and machining, often creates shapes that are hard to coat evenly. Irregular surfaces can lead to thin or patchy coatings, leaving areas vulnerable to corrosion or damage. Plus, the extra steps required to prepare these components for coating can make the process more expensive and harder to manage.

PROTEC3D solves this by using cathodic dip coating (CDC), a process that provides excellent corrosion protection without reducing the material’s ballistic strength, ensuring the protection lasts longer and stays effective. The precision of 3D printing allows components to be designed for even coating applications, maximizing the benefits of CDC and overcoming the limitations of traditional methods.

What’s more, 3D printing has the advantage of manufacturing complex components in a single step. This capability leads to significant weight reduction and improved structural integrity. It also allows features like cooling channels and mounting points to be built in, making the protection more reliable and longer-lasting.

Traditional manufacturing processes often involve lengthy production times due to the need for molds and tools. Instead, Mehler relies on selective laser melting (SLM) to make its customized components, from prototypes to small batches, within days, reducing lead times. The efficient use of materials inherent in additive manufacturing also leads to cost savings, making it ideal for time-sensitive applications like urgent defense or security needs.

Mehler’s PROTEC3D line is designed to meet STANAG 4569 standards, a NATO specification that sets protection levels for occupants of logistic and light armored vehicles against threats like ballistic projectiles, land mines, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). This makes the solutions suitable for military vehicles, ships, helicopters, and critical infrastructure, such as power plants, communication towers, government buildings, and transportation hubs that need full protection against potential threats.

The new technology has already proven effective in civil protection vehicles by significantly reducing the weight of protective window frames without sacrificing safety. According to the brand, these frames meet VPAM 9 (hard ballistics) standards, which are strict European guidelines for ballistic resistance, ensuring the windows can withstand high-caliber threats. This improvement provides reliable defense while boosting vehicle performance and efficiency, showing how 3D printing can upgrade ballistic protection solutions.

At Eurosatory 2024, the top international exhibition for land and air defense and security, Mehler demonstrated a PROTEC3D sensor housing that meets STANAG Level 3 standards and includes cleaning and cooling features. The sensor housing protects delicate sensors from damage in harsh conditions, while the design also includes ballistic-protected media disconnectors and cable feed-throughs. These features shield critical systems like cables and connectors from bullets and shrapnel, guaranteeing the vehicle remains operational and safe during attacks.

Mehler has a broad client list, including law enforcement agencies, military forces, and security personnel. One notable customer is the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr), to whom Mehler has delivered over 100,000 of its MOBAST (Modular Ballistic Protection and Carrying Equipment) systems. These modular ballistic vest systems are designed by Mehler to provide flexible protection, covering vital areas like the neck, shoulders, abdomen, and thighs while integrating both soft and hard ballistic materials as well as stab resistance. This year, Mehler deployed over 3,500 uniform sets to the Netherlands’ Riot Police. The brand has also supplied helmets to French Special Operations Forces and secured several contracts with various European military forces, government organizations, and security companies.

The field of ballistic protection is highly competitive, with several companies specializing in advanced solutions for defense and security. Key European competitors for Mehler include Protecop in France, which designs and manufactures protective equipment for law enforcement and military forces, and Pangolin Defense, also based in France, known for its lightweight and flexible ballistic gear. Other players are Croshield in Croatia, which offers innovative body armor for global markets, and Protection Group Danmark, a Danish company that produces high-performance bulletproof and stab-resistant vests and helmets.

Interestingly, the production and distribution of ballistic protection equipment are subject to very strict regulations to prevent unauthorized use and ensure national security. In many countries, including Germany, exporting this type of equipment requires government approval, and there are often restrictions on sales to certain regions. These measures are designed to control the proliferation of military-grade equipment and maintain international security standards.

Companies like Mehler have to navigate these challenges to serve customers worldwide while following strict legal and ethical rules. As part of the Mehler Systems Group, it further benefits from partnerships with sister companies like UF PRO, which makes durable tactical clothing for demanding environments, and Lindnerhof, known for carrying systems such as backpacks, vests, and pouches that help military and security teams transport gear.

With over 40 years in the industry, Mehler established itself as a body armor specialist in the 1980s, starting with ballistic vests. In 1996, it secured its first major contract, delivering 30,000 ballistic vests to the German police. Since then, the company has expanded its expertise to cover ballistic protection for everything from vehicles to buildings, cementing its role as a leader in the field. Introducing the PROTEC3D line is a new milestone in the evolution of ballistic protection solutions. By leveraging the capabilities of 3D printing, the company wants to set new standards in design flexibility, production efficiency, and functional integration.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.