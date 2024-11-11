Australia to Go Orbital: Gilmour Space Gears up for Historic Launch

Australia is on the brink of a historic achievement in space exploration. Gilmour Space Technologies, a pioneering company based on the Gold Coast, has secured the nation’s first-ever orbital launch permit. This approval paves the way for the maiden flight of its Eris rocket from the Bowen Orbital Spaceport in North Queensland, which was inaugurated last April.

The mission, known as TestFlight1, will validate the entire Eris vehicle, from its innovative hybrid-propellant engines to its rocket design, control systems, and ground support infrastructure. If successful, TestFlight1 could make Eris the world’s first hybrid-propelled rocket to reach orbit. The rocket will also carry a test payload for Gilmour’s micro-satellite bus, hoping to deploy it into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and gather valuable data for future commercial missions.

The launch will be a landmark not just for Gilmour Space but for Australia’s growing space industry, signaling that the country is ready to support major orbital missions with its infrastructure. To make this possible, the Australian Space Agency granted a permit under the Space (Launches & Returns) Act 2018, which regulates launches exceeding 100 kilometers in altitude. It does, however, come with several conditions that must be met before launch and a mandatory 30-day notification period.

“With this green light, we will soon attempt the first orbital test flight of an Australian-made rocket from Australian soil,” noted Adam Gilmour, CEO and co-founder of Gilmour Space.

This milestone proves Australia could soon join a select group of nations capable of launching domestically-made rockets into orbit. As of now, only a handful of countries have achieved this: the United States, Russia, China, France, Japan, India, Israel, Iran, North Korea, and, most recently, South Korea, which joined in June 2022 with the successful launch of its Nuri rocket. North Korea, meanwhile, has claimed successful satellite launches in 2012 and 2016. However, these achievements are met with skepticism due to limited independent verification, concerns over the technology’s dual-use potential, and a failed recent attempt to launch a spy satellite in early 2024.

Building Australia’s Space Industry

Since its beginnings in 2013, Gilmour Space has expanded to over 200 employees and established a supply chain involving more than 300 Australian companies. Since then, it has raised $168.2 million in funding over nine rounds. Its latest Series D round raised AUD 55 million (roughly $36 million) in February 2024. The company’s growth reflects the progress in Australia’s space sector, which has gained strong support and investment from all levels of government.

The Bowen Orbital Spaceport, one of the few private orbital launch sites globally, promises access to low- and mid-inclination orbits, which are paths that allow satellites to focus on regions near the equator and mid-latitudes, ideal for regional communications and Earth observation. This facility and its capabilities give Australia greater control over satellite launches and data collection, supporting everything from environmental monitoring to enhanced communication networks and national security.

Local leader and Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate lauded the company’s impact on the local economy: “This homegrown company is reinvesting in itself and our city, creating high-value jobs and opportunities for the next generation of Gold Coast innovators.”

One of the standout features of Gilmour Space’s Eris rocket is its incorporation of innovative propulsion technologies, including hybrid engines that combine solid and liquid propellants. Notably, the company has integrated 3D printing into its manufacturing process, especially for the third-stage liquid rocket engine. Recently, Gilmour Space confirmed it has “beefed up our additive manufacturing capability this year thanks to new EOS printers,” enabling rapid prototyping and the creation of complex structures that enhance the rocket’s performance and reliability.

In 2022, the Brisbane-based business unveiled Phoenix, a new 3D printed liquid oxygen kerosene (LOx/Kero) engine designed to power the third stage of the Eris rocket to orbit. They also shared a video of a successful 190-second full mission duration test-fire of this new regeneratively-cooled engine.

Australia’s Growing Space Sector

The Australian government has set ambitious goals for the space industry, aiming to triple its size to $12 billion and create up to 20,000 jobs by 2030. Initiatives like the Australian Civil Space Strategy 2019–2028 outline plans to transform and grow the sector over a decade.

Despite some setbacks, such as the recent cancellation of a multi-billion-dollar satellite project with Lockheed Martin, the government’s commitment to the space industry remains strong. The project, known as JP9102, aimed to establish the nation’s first sovereign-controlled satellite communication system over the Indo-Pacific. However, Defense Minister Richard Marles highlighted the need for a less vulnerable system to emerging technologies that could disable satellites, prompting a strategic shift. The focus is now on building more resilient, multi-orbit satellite capabilities to address evolving technological challenges and threats.

With the launch permit secured, Gilmour Space is preparing for the Eris rocket’s flight, which is anticipated in the coming weeks. This event will mark an important step for the country’s space capabilities, demonstrating that the nation can design, build, and launch orbital rockets domestically.

