Creality’s Black Friday Event: Save Up to 60% with Unbeatable Discounts!

As the holiday season approaches, Creality is thrilled to launch its biggest-ever Black Friday event! From October 21 to December 3 on the Creality Store and November 21 to December 2 on Amazon, enjoy record-low prices on an extensive range of 3D printers and accessories. Whether you’re a 3D printing enthusiast or a professional, this sale is the perfect opportunity to find the ideal gift or equipment upgrade at unbeatable discounts.

K1 Series – Unmatched Speed and Precision

K1 3D Printer

Was:$599 | Deal Price:$369 | You save:$230

The K1 is Creality’s first 3D printer entering the high-speed era. It has been quite a hit and is now a great budget choice. This model includes fully automatic bed leveling and achieves impressive print speeds of 600mm/s. Thanks to its lightweight Core XY architecture, it delivers exceptional precision and dependability.

K1 Max 3D Printer

Was:$899 | Deal Price:$679 | You save:$220

A bigger and smarter version of the K series, the K1 Max excels in rapid prototyping with a generous build volume of 300x300x300mm. Its AI camera actively monitors for any irregularities, offering real-time alerts and stunning time-lapse captures.

K1C 3D Printer

Was:$559 | Deal Price:$449 | You save:$110

The K1C is the all-around upgrade of K1. It is recognized for its intuitive design and industrial-grade performance, accommodating a range of engineering filaments. With its optimized extrusion system and integrated AI camera, it significantly enhances the printing experience, making it perfect for carbon fiber applications.

K1 SE 3D Printer

Was:$359 | Deal Price:$319 | You save:$40

The new K1 SE 3D printer is a stripped-down and affordable version of the flagship K1C. It boasts an open-source design and high-speed CoreXY system, empowering DIY enthusiasts with freedom, efficiency, and support for professional materials. Its open framework and Creality OS enable easy customization, providing true out-of-the-box usability and convenient maintenance.

Ender-3 V3 Series –（Up to 27% off)

The Ender-3 V3 series, a high-speed entry-level 3D printer, combines ease of use with DIY flexibility, drawing in many users. During Black Friday, enjoy discounts up to 27% and special accessory bundles!

With Creality’s exclusive CoreXZ motion system, the Ender-3 V3 accelerates from 0 to 600mm/s in just 0.03 seconds, and its stylish all-metal frame enhances stability and durability.

For those seeking a larger print area, the V3 Plus offers 300x300x330mm, ideal for large models and batch printing, minimizing assembly needs and catering to the diverse needs of 3D printing enthusiasts.

For beginners, the V3 SE is a standout budget option under $200, now discounted to $169 (from $199 MSRP), though with some trade-offs in speed.

For balanced quality and speed at an affordable price, the Ender-3 V3 KE, originally $279, is now $219, making it an excellent all-around choice.

K2 Plus Combo 3D Printer – Ultimate Powerhouse for Creativity

Deal price: $1499 | Now available for orders

The K2 Plus is a groundbreaking addition to Creality’s esteemed K Series, featuring a generous build volume of 350mm³. This model leverages the comprehensive Creality Filament System (CFS), pioneering high-speed multi-filament 3D printing. With support for stunning 16-color prints, the K2 Plus integrates RFID-enabled automatic filament identification, streamlining the printing process. Its advanced features include automatic loading and unloading, making it an intuitive choice for users looking to elevate their projects.

With precision engineering and active chamber heating, the K2 Plus delivers exceptional print quality, even for challenging materials like PPS-CF. Powered by Creality OS and dual AI cameras, it offers seamless connectivity and intelligent monitoring for peak performance with every print. Elevate your workshop’s capabilities with the innovative K2 Plus NOW.

HALOT-MAGE S – Precision Resin Printing

The HALOT-MAGE S is a top-of-the-line resin printer, now available at $367 for 20% off. Featuring a 10.1″ 14K mono LCD, it delivers exceptional precision with print speeds of up to 150mm/h. Its uniform integral light source ensures sharp, detailed prints, while the “Pictor” film enhances speed and efficiency.

With Smart HALOT OS, you can enjoy remote printing capabilities, making it easier to manage projects from anywhere. Additionally, the built-in air purifier guarantees an odor-free printing experience, allowing you to focus on your creative endeavors without distractions.

Falcon2 Pro Series – Laser Engraving Redefined

As the world’s first enclosed laser engraver and cutter and currently the most powerful laser engraver from Creality, the Falcon2 Pro 60W boasts cutting power of 60W and features Dynamic Spot Size Adjustment for impressive cutting capabilities, making it ideal for both efficient cutting and precise engraving. Its built-in camera ensures safety and convenience by enabling auto-positioning. For Black Friday, you can get the Falcon2 Pro 60W for 36% off, at $1,699.

The 40W and 20W alternatives, also provide exceptional value, can be obtained with discounts of over 35% for only $1,119 and $799, supporting a variety of materials. These powerful machines are perfect for hobbyists and businesses alike, offering versatility and efficiency in laser engraving.

Creality RaptorX and the CR-Scan Series – Unparallel Scanning Technology

Designed to meet various user needs, from detailed modeling to industrial applications, the whole CR-Scan Series are now on offer for discounts up from 20% and starting 1 November.

The Creality RaptorX stands as the pinnacle of Creality’s scanning technology, featuring cutting-edge 34 blue cross-laser lines, along with 7 blue parallel laser lines and NIR structured light. With an impressive scanning precision of up to 0.02 mm, it effortlessly deals with objects ranging from 5 to 4000 mm in size. Its modular design and compatibility with a wireless handle make it ideal for portable scanning in complex environments. Now available for just $3,299 (28% off), it’s the top choice for professionals looking to enhance efficiency and quality.

Meanwhile, the CR-Scan Raptor, renowned for its exceptional accuracy, is currently sold for a 20% price-off and costs only $1,199. Utilizing 7 blue parallel laser lines and NIR structured light technology, it effectively scans objects of 5 – 2000 mm. Lightweight and portable, it’s perfect for various indoor and outdoor applications, catering to fields like engineering, art, and design. This model offers a high-value scanning experience tailored for professional users.

The CR-Scan Otter handles objects ranging from 10-2000mm with precision, and its anti-shaking feature ensures smooth operation, even when scanning dark or metallic surfaces. Enjoy this versatile scanner now for $719.

Discover Your Deal Now

This Black Friday, explore Creality’s extensive range of 3D printers, resin printers, laser engravers, and accessories—all available at the best prices of the year! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or searching for the perfect gift, our promotions have something for everyone.

