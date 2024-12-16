AMS 2025

3DPOD 231: Incubating AM with Sascha Schwarz, CTO of TUM Venture Labs

08:00 am by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing ResearchBusinessEducationEurope
AM Research Military

Sascha Schwarz is a researcher dedicated to aiding his university, Technical University of Munich (TUM), to foster innovation as CTO of TUM Venture Labs. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we explore diverse startups, the challenges faced by scientists transitioning into entrepreneurial roles, and the incubation of new ventures. Topics include technology transfers, development, and the essential qualities of a successful startup. This conversation is a must-listen for university professionals looking to commercialize technology and for entrepreneurs seeking to gain valuable insights from Sascha’s expertise.

3DPOD

