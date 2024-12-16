3DPOD 231: Incubating AM with Sascha Schwarz, CTO of TUM Venture Labs

Sascha Schwarz is a researcher dedicated to aiding his university, Technical University of Munich (TUM), to foster innovation as CTO of TUM Venture Labs. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we explore diverse startups, the challenges faced by scientists transitioning into entrepreneurial roles, and the incubation of new ventures. Topics include technology transfers, development, and the essential qualities of a successful startup. This conversation is a must-listen for university professionals looking to commercialize technology and for entrepreneurs seeking to gain valuable insights from Sascha’s expertise.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.