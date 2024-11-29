Seeding 3D Printing Across the World – Layoffs and Growth

We are experiencing an extended bout of layoffs across the industry. Partially the result of unimaginative management who are unable to think clearly in times of inclement weather there is a silver lining to this clouds. Now, some firms had bloat and were inefficient so perhaps there it was inevitable. But, in others we can see knee jerk reactions propagate throughout our industry with little in the way of long lasting value for shareholders or the long term health of these businesses. Others are panicking because of adverse conditions or lack of cash, nearly all are being confronted by their limited ability to generate cash. But, whereas some businesses are at death´s door most will just Dunder Mifflin their way from quarter to quarter. Mediocrity is contagious. But there is a sliver of silver lining for employees about to take a long walk with a cardboard box and a larger pie slice of hope for the industry generally out of this malaise.

For employees there are quite a few opportunities across the corporate world and beyond in additive. Additive has spread wider than ever before an in education, training and consultancy. There are expanding opportunities in oil & gas, energy more broadly, general industrial and the medical space. Finding a job in the 3D printing industry segment that sells to the 3D printing industry will be tough. Jobs at machine OEMs and the like are vanishing like shrimp on a cruise ship buffet. But, in application driven businesses or companies that sell to companies outside of this industry there are opportunities. There are also some chances to expand additive inside traditional businesses. Helping companies to start Greenfield their own efforts is also something that is needed but not often advertised. To me the biggest opportunities in Additive are outside of Additive. Working for leading firms in energy, mining, capital goods, automotive, prosthetics, dental, orthopedics, industrial and defense industries will be where the biggest opportunities lie.

Our next phase as an industry will consist of glacial expansion across all industries but rapid expansion within some specific ones. Some firms will also truly accelerate the adoption of additive much more so than their peers. We’re going from a ¨rising tide lifts all boats¨ scenario to one where some will win big with additive. There is also a transformation underway in the democratization of 3D printing. Services are cheaper than they’ve ever been and more easily accessible too. This means that firms who were not that interested in AM will now have access to the technology. Low cost service bureaus are set to emerge where people will run hundreds of Bambu Lab printers to make inexpensive parts. The first ones are here and they are spreading. DED, large format Material Extrusion and low cost vat polymerization are also ripe to make mold tooling, furniture, composite tooling, end use parts in areas and at price points hereto unexplored. We will therefore have more opportunity in very specific areas while the cost curve comes down across the board. As low cost systems propagate within firms collaboration platforms will also unlock true value for firms.

I think that this is a remarkably difficult time to find stable long term employment. But, there are opportunities if you look beyond the established. Whereas it will be harder than expected for many employees I´m very positive about the effects of this development for the industry as a whole. For the first time we will have a lot of experienced additive people who will leave their motherships. A lot of experience built up over decades will now be unleashed on the world. People who before would have happily cruised on to retirement will now be able to educate new firms on 3D printing. Institutional knowledge and tribal lore will now educate the world, not just a few firms. I hope as well that many participants will turn to making 3D Printed products as well. Invisalign is bigger than any of the OEMs. An Invisalign type business is also easier to startup and set up. But, the standard startup is not the only option. Small niche businesses that sell high margin additive products worldwide exist. The niches themselves are often exotic and where the general for everyone jewelry brand almost always fails it is that strong alternative punk jewelry brand that survives. No one has yet done a good custom assistive medical devices, marine end use components, automotive customization, factory line automation, implementation consultancy, OTC hearing aid or helmet 3D printing startup. Truly well engineered 3D printed products can make a huge impact across many industries. These products don´t have to sell in their millions just be niches that spin off enough cash for you alone. I think that this round of job shedding will lead to empowered entrepreneurs who are using 3D printing to make money not just burn investor cash. And that, that is one thing that gives me hope.

