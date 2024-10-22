VBN Components Expands Horizons with Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials

In powder bed fusion, a growing market has emerged for wear-resistant alloys, printing processes, and related applications. It’s a “chicken and egg” market: as more people adopt the technology, growth potential becomes virtually limitless. The business case is straightforward: if a tool costs 100 and lasts a year, 3D printing the same tool might cost 200 but last three years—a compelling value proposition. While many might wait for this market to reach its peak, the Uppsala-based company is not content to do so.
Cobalt chrome, a hard and wear-resistant material, is commonly used in tools, orthopedic implants, and dental applications. However, its use in the body is becoming increasingly controversial. There are concerns about metal-on-metal implants, and emerging toxicology issues have been noted in dental and other applications. Potential cancer risks and other rare complications have also been suggested. While the topic remains confusing, I would personally avoid getting a cobalt chrome implant, especially as lawsuits related to cobalt chrome implants are on the rise in the U.S.
The findings so far indicate that “bone-like cells spread and proliferate on the material,” which is a promising result, particularly for implants requiring significant osseointegration. The company is targeting wear resistance in joints as a primary application. They hope that further optimization of 3D printing geometries could lead to improved osseointegration and enhanced cell propagation. The image above shows a confocal laser scanning microscopy image of bone cells growing on a Vibenite 350 surface.
The tests were led by Assistant Professor Gry Hulsart Billström’s Translational Bioprinting Group at Uppsala University, with other key partners including AM4Life Director Professor Cecilia Persson, Professor Urban Wiklund, and student Vidhiaza Leviandhika. The team plans to conduct additional tribological (friction/wear) tests, as well as more biocompatibility testing.
¨We are extremely happy of these results and the good cooperation in the AM4life competence centre. When different research fields meet, the greatest results are achieved. But everything relies on good cooperations and the world class science we have in this centre,¨ said VBN Components CTO Ulrik Beste.
I admire the expertise at the AM4life center and would encourage them all to become expert witnesses. As for VBN’s latest move, it’s a surprising yet logical step forward for the company. Typically, you’d expect this kind of development to come from a firm like Amnovis or at least an implantology company. It will also require significant investment for VBN to get their material approved for use in the body. However, with a licensing strategy already in place for their other materials, this could become an attractive option. Perhaps the company is aiming for a partnership with a firm like Sandvik or Stryker. Regardless, this is an exciting development, and I wish we had more specialized, deeply technical companies delivering innovative materials beyond the usual offerings.
