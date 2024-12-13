Welcome to the Desktop 3D Printing Evolution, Part 4: The Factory of the Future (or Luvocom 3F PPS CF 9938)

Previously in this series, we’ve discussed major companies entering the market, the power of compounding, competitive dynamics within the industry, and materials tailored for specific applications. Now, we examine how producing goods for $5 a kilo could transform our fortunes.

The Factory of the Future

We all know 3D printing involves little to no stock. We all know it enables the creation of unique items in a largely automated way. We all know it allows for quick scaling, reduces fashion risk, and speeds up time to market. Yet, what are we doing with this knowledge? Making hip implants. We’re not targeting the fickle consumer. We’re not producing items that fluctuate in demand. We couldn’t capitalize on trends like fidget spinners when they were all the rage. But now, we have the capability to produce items that are transient, adaptable, and part of the fast-fashion ecosystem across various industries. This may not be a rocket engine, but it represents a massive market nonetheless.

The Case of Luvocom 3F PPS CF 9938 BK Filament.

The next frontier lies in higher-performance materials for desktop 3D printers. Surprisingly, the often-dismissed PLA has met the standards of many industrial users, resulting in countless parts made from it. Today, many industrial users have transitioned to PETG and other materials. One of my personal favorites is ASA—a relatively easy-to-print material that offers excellent weather resistance and toughness at an affordable cost.

Polymers are incredibly versatile and can be tailored to fit specific use cases. Large companies mass-produce base materials at low costs. Compounders then refine these materials to meet specific applications, while filament manufacturers ensure they are printable and function well as filaments. Kimya exemplified this by creating application-specific and niche industrial filaments before stepping away from the market. DSM unlocked significant potential through industry collaborations but ultimately withdrew, as did Clariant. Sometimes the best strategies are evident but challenging to execute effectively.

Industry players like Somos have long collaborated on specialized materials for wind tunnel models and molding applications. 3D Systems developed materials for casting and thermoforming, while Stratasys pioneered PEKK for the space industry and shifted substantial quantities of Ultem into aerospace. This focus on application-driven material development has been an unsung hero of the 3D printing industry.

The collaboration among polymer scientists, mechanical engineers, and 3D printer OEMs has been pivotal in advancing the field. To truly appreciate this progress, let’s examine one material in detail.

Luvocom 3F PPS CF 9938 BK Filament.

Luvocom, a brand of Lehmann & Voss, represents a significant player in polymer innovation for 3D printing. Lehmann, a polymer company with early breakthroughs, developed TPU materials for powder bed fusion and alternatives to PA12 from Arkema and Evonik. Agile and focused, the company excels at crafting materials for promising niches and often reaches the market faster than larger competitors.

In parallel, 3D4Makers, a small Dutch filament manufacturer, has established itself as a leader in producing some of the highest-quality and most challenging filament materials in the world. This company has concentrated for years on PEEK, other PAEK materials, filled grades, and industrial applications. While others explored trendy colors and scented filaments, 3D4Makers tackled the challenge of making the seemingly impossible achievable.

Arkema and Solvay also pursued advanced material development, with varying degrees of success. However, 3D4Makers has consistently excelled at identifying and meeting specific needs, turning focused innovation into its hallmark.

The Luvocom 3F PPS CF 9938 BK Filament, a Lehmann-derived material, originates from feedstock supplied by another vendor. It isn’t an ideal material—because no ideal plastic exists—but it exemplifies how the tiered process of plastic production, from monomer manufacture to compounding and filament creation, delivers a fit-for-purpose material with a favorable price-to-performance ratio for specific markets.

The proliferation of plastic waste isn’t due to plastic being inherently evil. Rather, it reflects the unparalleled versatility and cost-effectiveness of plastic, meeting diverse performance and cost requirements across numerous applications and industries. If we define “good” as the ability to meet these targets effectively, no other material comes close.

The structure of capitalism inherently drives the production of the most cost-effective materials to meet demand. If wood were cheaper, easier to shape, and required less energy, it would dominate production—albeit at potentially unsustainable levels. Any resulting environmental benefit would be an incidental byproduct, or a positive externality at best. However, the invisible hand of the market isn’t inherently green; if sustainability came at the expense of profitability, it would likely be deprioritized.

Let’s explore how this material excels in its own right. Often referred to as a “poor man’s PEEK,” it is, in fact, a compelling option with an attractive price-to-performance ratio. The material offers excellent chemical resistance, even at elevated temperatures and under load. Remarkably, it has no known solvents below 200°C. For applications requiring durability in the demanding environments of chemical factories or plants, few materials are as versatile as this.

I asked 3D4Maker´s Jasper Wille who the users are of the material. He told us:

¨In the train and more generally transport industry we see a lot of demand for this material. 3D printed parts that are exposed to difficult conditions is the main arena for this filament Thanks to the EN45545 fire safety certification PPS CF can be used in housings, panel fasteners in vehicles, cable clips and other end use parts. Heavy transport, capital goods, industrial vehicles and rail are industries that use it a lot. Automotive and aerospace companies also use it for parts that are under heavy thermal or chemical stresses.¨

This material clearly fulfills a niche alongside others, serving as an alternative to certain PPA, PVDF, PAEK family materials, or PEEK, depending on the application. While it is far from perfect, its versatility opens the door to some applications that may come as a surprise.

Jasper continued:

¨Injection molding companies use our PPS CF for 3D printing molds as well as test articles. They can use it to make small series in a flexible way without having to make more expensive mold tooling or molds. The high temperature and chemical resistance makes it a good material for this. For the energy industry, especially oil & gas, companies are using the material for pump housings, valves and ducting systems that can withstand aggressive chemicals as well as temperatures. ¨

This filament demonstrates how a single material family can generate a high volume of diverse use cases. The combination of Lehmann’s expertise in formulation and 3D4Makers’ skill in filament production results in a high-quality product. But why is this so compelling?

The key lies in accessibility. Companies in the automotive supply chain, rail industry, and chemical manufacturing can now leverage Bambu Labs 3D printers to produce these parts. Using 3D4Makers PPS CF filament with Bambu Labs machines, businesses are manufacturing components that, while not as dramatic as a wing strut on a passenger plane, are nonetheless crucial, effective, and economically viable. This trend underscores the growing adoption of 3D printing for creating valuable, problem-solving, cost-efficient parts in enterprises and industries worldwide.

