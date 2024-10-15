Amazon and Holcim Back 14Trees to Drive 3D Printing in Construction

What if the future of construction wasn’t about building faster but building smarter? Construction innovator 14Trees is turning that idea into reality, now backed by a major investment from Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund (CPF) and Holcim MAQER Ventures, the investment arm of construction giant Holcim. With millions on the table, this move aims to bring 3D printed, low-carbon construction to Europe and the United States, transforming how we build faster, greener, and cheaper.

Part of 14Trees’ latest Series A-1 round, this joint investment from Amazon’s CPF and Holcim strives to expand the company’s footprint. As a proptech firm blending real estate and technology, 14Trees uses advanced tools like 3D printing to transform the construction industry.

Founded in 2016 as a joint venture between Holcim and U.K. government-backed investor British International Investment (BII), 14Trees remained relatively under the radar until recently. The Swiss-based business made headlines in 2023 with the launch of its proprietary 3D construction printer, Iroko, which is affordable, mobile, and capable of printing two-story buildings. Described as lightweight and highly versatile, Iroko fits in a compact container and can be assembled without the need for a crane. It also integrates a multi-laser system that controls print quality 50 times per second, ensuring high performance. In addition, Iroko’s compatibility with low-carbon inks like Holcim’s TectorPrint, an advanced cement-based material designed specifically for 3D printing, promises a carbon footprint reduction of up to 70% compared to traditional methods.

Initially a pioneer in Africa, 14Trees has already demonstrated the capabilities of 3D printing in construction by delivering the first 3D printed house on the continent, as well as schools and even one of the largest 3D printed neighborhoods in the world. Iroko is set to be deployed in upcoming projects with both Holcim and Amazon, aiming to deliver new data centers, large-scale buildings, and essential infrastructure. These projects will highlight the potential of 3D printing to transform construction in highly developed regions.

“This Series A-1 is an incredible moment of pride for our company and for myself,” said 14Trees’ Managing Director François Perrot. “We begun our journey in Africa and we are now taking our tech to Europe and US!”



Amazon’s CPF, created in 2020 with $2 billion to support sustainable technology, has identified 14Trees as one of several companies to help address the climate crisis. As Amazon is committed to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, the CPF announced new investments in startups focused on e-waste, carbon storage, and low-carbon building solutions, including 14Trees. Amazon’s backing of 14Trees aligns with its goal to reduce carbon emissions and build greener infrastructure. As part of this initiative, Amazon has already incorporated technology from five other CPF-funded companies into its operations.

Amazon’s CPF Investment Partner and Head of Female Founder Initiative Phoebe Wang emphasized the importance of this new investment in 14Trees: “With roots in Europe, the start-up has done amazing projects in Africa in the past decade, including schools in Malawi and housing development in Kenya. The funds will be used to accelerate the startup’s construction use case in large-scale buildings, including low-carbon data centers, and expansion to North America in the future.”



14Trees founding investor Holcim continues to support the company through this investment round. Holcim has been working with 3D printing through projects like 14Trees, building eco-friendly homes and schools, reducing material waste, and lowering carbon emissions.

“14Trees’ pioneering 3D printing technology has consistently pushed the boundaries of smart design to build better with less,” noted Alfonso Paradinas Aguilera, Chief Marketing Officer at Holcim. “With Holcim as a joint venture partner in 14Trees, we are pleased to be adding to our existing investment alongside Amazon so we can continue to power the world’s AI infrastructure with the most innovative techniques for data center construction.”

3D printing can speed up construction, making it easier to build everything from homes to data centers. 14Trees’ technology helps finish projects faster, which is important in busy areas like cities in the U.S. and Europe. It also reduces waste and uses less energy than traditional building methods, helping lower carbon emissions and supporting sustainability goals.

By working closely with Amazon and Holcim, 14Trees plans to continue advancing its technology and expanding its reach across global markets. The company aims to become a leader in low-carbon 3D printing solutions, setting new standards for speed, affordability, and sustainability in construction. This investment will allow 14Trees to accelerate its efforts and bring innovative building technologies to the forefront of the construction industry.

