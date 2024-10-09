Unlocking Sustainable Growth: How HP’s 3D Printing Technology is Scaling Small Businesses

5 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D PrintingMRO and SparesSponsoredSustainability

Share this Article

As the demand for sustainability continues to grow, small businesses are increasingly turning to 3D printing technologies to enhance their operations while minimizing environmental impact. A forthcoming webinar, Scaling Small Businesses with Sustainable Growth: The 3D Printing Advantage, will explore how HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology is helping companies achieve just that.

Hosted by Jonathan Diamond, the founder of CentralSound, the webinar will showcase his journey as a small business owner navigating the challenges of scaling operations in an eco-conscious world. CentralSound has been able to leverage 3D printing to develop custom, functional, and repairable parts, which have reduced e-waste and utilized recycled materials.

UPTIVE team members. Image courtesy of UPTIVE.

The discussion will also include insights from Jim Teuber, Director of Additive Market Development at UPTIVE, and David Johnson, Application Engineer at HP. Together, they will delve into how HP’s advanced MJF technology provides businesses with the tools they need to meet market demands, scale efficiently, and build a more sustainable future.

Key topics to be covered include the transition from fused deposition modeling (FDM) to HP’s MJF technology, which has enabled businesses to produce more durable and customizable parts, as well as strategies for incorporating sustainable materials into production processes. The speakers will share practical examples of how 3D printing can reduce waste and create a circular economy within the manufacturing sector.

This webinar, scheduled for November 12 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM CST, promises to provide valuable takeaways for small business owners, manufacturers, and industry professionals looking to innovate and grow sustainably.

3D printed MJF parts. Image courtesy of HP.

The event serves as a platform for small businesses interested in integrating 3D printing technologies into their operations. The combination of industry expertise, practical insights, and sustainable practices offers a blueprint for businesses aiming to scale while remaining mindful of their environmental footprint.

Speakers:

  • Jonathan Diamond, Founder of CentralSound Corp: Jonathan will discuss how 3D printing has allowed his business to provide affordable repair solutions for headphones and scale sustainably.
  • Jim Teuber, Director of Additive Market Development, UPTIVE: Jim will provide an overview of the role of 3D printing in fostering innovation and business development.
  • David Johnson, Application Engineer at HP: David will offer technical insights into HP’s MJF technology and its application in sustainable manufacturing.

For those interested in how HP’s 3D printing technology is playing a pivotal role in the sustainable growth of small businesses, this webinar provides the perfect opportunity to learn and engage with industry leaders.

Registration is now open.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

ADDiTEC Appoints Former Velo3D Exec Bernard Chung as New CFO 

5 Stages to True Scale: Make Your Own Fleet of Metal 3D Printers

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessFeatured StoriesNorth AmericaStocks

AMS 2025 Highlights Big Changes in 3D Printing with Pivotal Speakers and Panels

2023 was filled with excitement around the potential mergers being pursued by industry stalwart Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS), leading to some of the most insightful conversations imaginable at Additive Manufacturing Strategies...

6 hours
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAdditive Manufacturing Research (AMR)Aerospace 3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingBusinessMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingStocks

Titanium 3D Printing Powders to Reach $1.4B by 2032

Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research), the leading authority in additive manufacturing (AM) market data and analysis, has released its latest report titled “Titanium Powder for Additive Manufacturing in 2024.” This...

October 8, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ServicesBusinessEuropeMetal 3D Printing

Sandvik’s 3D Printing U-Turn: Why Is the Metals Giant Selling its BEAMIT Stake?

At the beginning of 2023, I wrote that Sandvik’s approach to 3D printing was excellent. At the time, it seemed that Sandvik’s path into 3D printing was very well executed....

October 3, 2024
3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsMRO and SparesNorth America

Mosaic CEO Discusses $28M Round to Enable Supply Chain Resilience

Mosaic Manufacturing recently announced the closure of a $28 million (CAD) funding round, led by Idealist Capital, to accelerate the adoption of its automated 3D printing platforms, notably the Array...

October 2, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold Prototool
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Prototool
HP
Wurth
AMR Military
HP
Continuum Powders
Formnext Chicago
AMUG
3D Systems
Small Arms Silencers
3ERP
SAE Aerospace
FacFox
AMR Titanium Powder
Formnext
EOS
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides