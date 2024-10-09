Unlocking Sustainable Growth: How HP’s 3D Printing Technology is Scaling Small Businesses

As the demand for sustainability continues to grow, small businesses are increasingly turning to 3D printing technologies to enhance their operations while minimizing environmental impact. A forthcoming webinar, Scaling Small Businesses with Sustainable Growth: The 3D Printing Advantage, will explore how HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology is helping companies achieve just that.

Hosted by Jonathan Diamond, the founder of CentralSound, the webinar will showcase his journey as a small business owner navigating the challenges of scaling operations in an eco-conscious world. CentralSound has been able to leverage 3D printing to develop custom, functional, and repairable parts, which have reduced e-waste and utilized recycled materials.

The discussion will also include insights from Jim Teuber, Director of Additive Market Development at UPTIVE, and David Johnson, Application Engineer at HP. Together, they will delve into how HP’s advanced MJF technology provides businesses with the tools they need to meet market demands, scale efficiently, and build a more sustainable future.

Key topics to be covered include the transition from fused deposition modeling (FDM) to HP’s MJF technology, which has enabled businesses to produce more durable and customizable parts, as well as strategies for incorporating sustainable materials into production processes. The speakers will share practical examples of how 3D printing can reduce waste and create a circular economy within the manufacturing sector.

This webinar, scheduled for November 12 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM CST, promises to provide valuable takeaways for small business owners, manufacturers, and industry professionals looking to innovate and grow sustainably.

The event serves as a platform for small businesses interested in integrating 3D printing technologies into their operations. The combination of industry expertise, practical insights, and sustainable practices offers a blueprint for businesses aiming to scale while remaining mindful of their environmental footprint.

Speakers:

Jonathan Diamond , Founder of CentralSound Corp: Jonathan will discuss how 3D printing has allowed his business to provide affordable repair solutions for headphones and scale sustainably.

Jim Teuber, Director of Additive Market Development, UPTIVE: Jim will provide an overview of the role of 3D printing in fostering innovation and business development.

, Director of Additive Market Development, UPTIVE: Jim will provide an overview of the role of 3D printing in fostering innovation and business development. David Johnson, Application Engineer at HP: David will offer technical insights into HP’s MJF technology and its application in sustainable manufacturing.

For those interested in how HP’s 3D printing technology is playing a pivotal role in the sustainable growth of small businesses, this webinar provides the perfect opportunity to learn and engage with industry leaders.

Registration is now open.

