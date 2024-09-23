Precision, Speed, and Simplicity: The UltraCraft Reflex RS is Here

The 3D printing landscape is constantly evolving, with each new product pushing the boundaries of speed, accuracy, and accessibility. In line with this, HeyGears has unveiled its latest addition to the UltraCraft Reflex Series lineup: the UltraCraft Reflex RS. Positioned as a 3D printer for everyone, this model is primarily tailored for precision and rapid production, offering engineers, designers, and enthusiasts a swift solution to verify their designs. The Reflex RS stands out not only for its balance of precision and speed, as well as its larger volume and updated screen, but also for its technological advancements that make 3D printing a more streamlined process and easy to get started.

Precision and Consistency with the C5 Z-axis Module

The UltraCraft Reflex RS features a C5-grade Z-axis module that ensures exceptional layer thickness consistency and details on the final printed model. Even after extended use under heavy loads, the printer maintains a deviation of less than 2µm, making it ideal for printing tasks that require high-precision results. This level of accuracy is particularly beneficial for users who need reliable, consistent output across multiple prints.

Additionally, the Reflex RS is equipped with full-field screen calibration, which divides the screen into 60 zones to ensure uniform light intensity across the entire printing surface. This feature enhances precision, resulting in highly accurate and consistent prints, which is suitable for reliably producing designs and models as needed.

Rapid Printing with Advanced Motion Control

For most small-batch production users, speed is considered as crucial as precision, and the Reflex RS excels in delivering results fast. With the ability to print prototypes in under two hours*, the RS significantly cuts down on waiting time. The high-speed C5-grade Z-axis module and an advanced airflow cooling system ensure continuous, smooth printing, even during extended sessions.

A highlight of the Reflex RS is its Dynamic Motion Algorithm 3.0, which dynamically adjusts printing speed based on the model’s structure. By analyzing cross-sectional areas in real-time, the algorithm optimizes every layer, enhancing overall efficiency by up to 33%. This means faster prints while maintaining precise, high-quality results, making it a good choice for fast-paced production environments.

*Using PAWW10 printing a model with 50μm print layer thickness, height <7cm. Print results may vary depending on the model.

Ease of Use for Professionals and Beginners Alike

HeyGears designed the UltraCraft Reflex RS to be both powerful and user-friendly, with a fully automated system that allows users to start printing in just 15 minutes. The HeyGears Blueprint software features one-click slicing which can be completed in just one minute, as well as automatic model repair to streamline the process before printing. The built-in force monitoring system detects resin residue, displays the printing process, and generates reports, helping users fine-tune and improve success rates, making it ideal for users seeking efficiency.

New Resins for Enhanced Versatility

HeyGears has introduced two resins during the RS launch: UltraPrint PAWW10 Water Washable and UltraPrint PAS10 Standard Modelling.

PAWW10 is a water-washable resin that simplifies post-processing with a quick 3-minute rinse and a 5-minute cure. Its standout feature is an ultra-low water sorption of just 2.9%, ensuring printed models resist deformation even during long-term storage. This makes it ideal for printing high-quality figurines and miniatures, offering durability, strength, and excellent surface detail for lasting results.

PAS10 is a cost-effective standard modeling resin, that delivers smooth, high-quality prints ideal for miniatures and prototypes. It ensures precision with a tolerance of ≤0.05 mm, making it a reliable option for users prioritizing accuracy and finish.

Unlock Efficiency with the Early Bird Offer

The UltraCraft Reflex RS combines advanced technology with user-friendly features, making it a top choice for professionals and newcomers alike. With rapid prototyping, intelligent automation, and precise calibration, it’s designed for those seeking both speed and accuracy in 3D printing.

Take advantage of the early bird offer available until October 4, 2024, to get the Reflex RS or the combo package, including the RS Heated & Pulsing Release Resin Tank, at a discounted price.

