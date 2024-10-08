Boston’s Additive Edge: Engineering Heartbeats at Boston University’s Cutting-Edge Labs

At the crossroads of engineering and biology, Boston University (BU) is forging a new frontier in medical innovation. Within its state-of-the-art Chen and White Labs, researchers are pioneering breakthroughs in tissue engineering that could redefine the future of healthcare. Here, they are not just pushing the boundaries of science; they’re erasing them, blending disciplines to create 3D printed tissues and models that hold the potential for personalized treatments and organ repair.

As an alumna of BU, returning to campus after 15 years still felt familiar. The university houses some of the most advanced research facilities in the world, making it a hub for groundbreaking discoveries. Amid this dynamic landscape, I explored the pioneering work happening at the White Lab in the Photonics Center and the Chen Lab in the Biological Design Center—two powerhouses in the fields of tissue engineering and cardiac research. At the heart of this innovation is the collaborative synergy between Professors Christopher Chen and Alice White, who is now retiring, leaving behind a legacy of leadership.

The Quest for Cardiac Tissue

At the intersection of these labs is postdoctoral researcher Mustafa Çağatay Karakan, who is creating 3D cardiac microtissues using 3D printing. At the White Lab, Karakan uses Nanoscribe’s high-precision 3D printer capable of fabricating structures at the nanometer scale through photopolymerization.

This technology lets him design intricate molds and scaffolds essential for growing heart tissues that not only beat like real heart muscles but also serve as key models for studying diseases and testing new drugs. The process involves working with light-sensitive materials, ensuring biocompatibility, and optimizing both mechanical and chemical environments to promote tissue maturation. Once the molds are created, he casts them using PDMS (Polydimethylsiloxane), a flexible and transparent rubber-like material, in the Chen Lab.

“The Nanoscribe plays a crucial role here. Its ability to create nanoscale structures allows researchers to fabricate scaffolds and environments that closely mimic the natural architecture of the muscle tissues. This precision is essential for guiding the alignment of cells and muscle fibers in 3D and understanding the underlying mechanisms of development and disease.”

After preparing the scaffolds, human stem cells sourced through collaborations with renowned researchers at Harvard University, such as Christine and Jonathan Seidman of the Harvard Stem Cell Institute (HSCI), are introduced into the scaffolds. These stem-cell-derived cardiomyocytes—the cells responsible for heart muscle contractions—form functional 3D cardiac microtissues that can beat and mimic the behavior of real heart tissue.

By creating lifelike heart tissue models, Karakan is helping scientists better understand heart diseases and test new medicines more accurately. This approach also opens the door to personalized medicine, where treatments can be tailored to individual patients using their own cells. By combining Nanoscribe technology with biological methods, Karakan demonstrates how engineering and biology can work together to advance medical science.

Scaling up these tissues from millimeters to centimeters is no small feat. It requires not just more cells but innovative methods to sustain them, including developing vascular structures to supply nutrients and oxygen. This work could one day lead to lab-grown tissues capable of repairing damaged hearts, a breakthrough that would revolutionize cardiac medicine.

“To create viable cardiac tissue, every component, from the mechanical environment to the biological composition and nutrient formulation, must be in harmony,” Karakan explained. “The goal is to develop tissues that can serve as accurate models for human hearts, enabling better drug testing and potentially leading to personalized treatments.”

Pioneering work comes with its share of challenges. “The field of tissue engineering has been growing very rapidly,” Karakan noted. “But creating larger tissues requires significantly more cells, and every variable needs to be optimized. It’s meticulous work, and there are technical challenges like ensuring reproducibility, perfecting tissue growth conditions, and scaling up production. But these breakthroughs could save lives one day.”

Engineering the Building Blocks of Life

After witnessing the Nanoscribe work its magic—thanks to the team preparing the machine specifically for my visit—I left the White Lab with Karakan and fellow undergraduate researcher Arianna Escalona towards the Chen Lab.

Focused on tissue engineering and mechanobiology, the Chen Lab explores how physical forces and cellular environments influence tissue growth and function. The lab is also affiliated with Harvard’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering.

As a co-leader of the Wyss Institute’s 3D Organ Engineering Initiative, Chen focuses on developing new approaches to engineer cells and tissues, particularly in tissue vascularization and growth. This research is paving the way for progress in regenerative medicine and potential cardiac health and cancer treatment breakthroughs. Researchers here are developing organ-on-chip devices that simulate entire organ systems, studying wound healing processes, and engineering vascular networks.

The work happening within these research labs is helping lay the foundation for medical breakthroughs that could transform lives. It’s an exciting time at BU, with real progress towards treatments that could one day repair damaged hearts or offer personalized therapies. As researchers tackle the challenges of scaling tissue engineering, the possibilities for real-world applications, like lab-grown organs or advanced drug testing platforms, are moving closer to becoming a reality.

