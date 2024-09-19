3D Printing Unpeeled: Screen Printing Drugs, Repair Process for Marines & PCL Drug Release

Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Adare Pharma Solutions, is partnering with Laxxon Medical. The CDMO will use Screen-Printed Innovative Drug (SPID) to make oral dosage forms where they hope to do things with drug release, multiple APIs, make drugs that are easier to swallow and even help with taste masking. The company aims to buy two printers; one has been installed in Milan, and the other will be in Ohio. 

The United States Marine Corps has worked with Naval Air Systems Command’s (NAVAIR) Additive Manufacturing (AM) Integrated Product Team (IPT) on a Suitable Substitute Engineering Change Proposal (ECP) for a 3D printed part replacing a conventional one. The part is a Bell UH-1Y rescue hoist chain guard cover. It is hoped that in future this process will be used to make more non critical parts faster. The part ordering process cost $1,700 whereas normally it would cost $300,000.

Researchers Zheru Ma, Yao Zhao, Zhe Xu and Yao Zhang from the Department of Bone and Joint Surgery, Orthopedic Center of the First Hospital of Jilin University, have published a paper on using PCL and antibiotics to make a controlled release solution that stops biofilm formation and allows for controlled antibiotic release on titanium implants. 

