Steakholder Foods Opens Demo Center for 3D Printed Food, Joins Future Ocean Foods

3D printed meat and fish pioneer Steakholder Foods (Nasdaq: STKH) recently launched its first full-scale Demonstration Center to showcase its 3D printing food production process. The goal is to improve engagement with clients by showcasing its capabilities in 3D printing customized meat and seafood alternatives. The facility has already welcomed some international visitors, and will conduct virtual tours of the Demo Center, in addition to in-person ones, that will feature live, real-time demonstrations of its advanced plant-based food manufacturing.

“We believe that our Demo Center will be a cornerstone of interaction with potential clients and partners,” said Arik Kaufman, the CEO of Steakholder Foods. “It’s not just about seeing the technology in action—it’s about experiencing the future of food production in real time. This center will play a critical role in promoting our capabilities and building stronger relationships within the industry.”

The Israel-based company, which was still operating without revenue as of May 2024, works to help manufacturers produce foods that not only offer a more ethical option to industrialized meat and seafood production, but also mimic the appearance, taste, and texture of the meats we’re all used to consuming. Steakholder Foods develops and sells two 3D printing production systems, which are supported by its proprietary premix blends of alternative proteins. The first is the MX200 meat 3D printer, which uses Fused Paste Layering (FPL) technology to, as the website states, “deliver precision-crafted plant-based meat blends with unmatched quality and scalability.” Steakholder Foods says that this system is able to replicate the textures many of us enjoy in conventional meat by combining plant-based fats and proteins. They also offer the industrial-grade HD144 fish 3D printer, using Drop Location in Space (DLS) technology to precisely place plant-based ingredients to create “authentic seafood textures.” The company says the HD144 is capable of printing up to 100 kg of plant-based fish an hour.

At the new Demo Center, customers can see these printers working with their own eyes. It was built to meet the standards of a typical food production facility, so that clients and partners will be able to experience the whole production process. Visitors will see materials being prepared, the printers working, and the packaging of the completed product, plus participate in tasting sessions. Steakholder Foods hopes that this will increase the understanding of, and interest in, alternative meat and cutting-edge food technology.

Speaking of improving interest and understanding, Future Ocean Foods (FOF), the first and only alternative seafood association, recently welcomed 17 new members, including Steakholder Foods. The global organization works to promote ocean conservation, food security, human health, and environmental sustainability; its member organizations share this mission.

“Future Ocean Foods has provided a valuable opportunity to connect likeminded leaders in the alternative seafood industry,” said Kaufman. “It’s been helpful to exchange ideas and learn from a community focused on sustainable food solutions. We appreciate being part of this effort to make a positive impact in the alt seafood space.”

Over 70% of the earth’s surface is covered by our oceans, which generate 50% of the planet’s oxygen. But with the world in the middle of a climate crisis, ocean conservation and restoration is critically important. According to FOF, the global seafood industry is estimated to surpass $700 billion by 2030, but the total collapse of worldwide fisheries is predicted by 2048, so it’s clear that the demand will not be filled by catching wild fish. That’s why the association is focused on developing and scaling more sustainable sources of protein by partnering with a variety of member companies that work with fermentation, plant-based, and cultivated food technologies.

FOF will celebrate its one-year anniversary next month, and is pleased to have increased its membership base to a total of 53 companies from 17 different countries, including the U.S., South Korea, Australia, Austria, Canada, Germany, Israel, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, and India, to name a few. The founding members are Algarithm; Aqua Cultured Foods; Atlantic Fish Co.; Avant Meats; Bettaf!sh; Boldly Foods; By2048; Current Foods; FoodSquared; Good Catch; Hooked Foods; Impact Food; Infusd Nutrition; Konscious Food; Koralo Foods; Loki Foods; Mara; Mindblown by the Plant Based Seafood Co.; Nature’s Crops International; New School Foods; Oshi; Poseidona; Revo Foods; Save Da Sea; Prot; SeaVoir; Seed To Surf; Simpliigood; Smallfood; Sophie’s Bionutrients; SoundEats; Umami Bioworks; Vegan Finest Foods; and Wicked Kitchen. A few of these names, like Revo Foods and Umami Bioworks, use 3D printing, and now Steakholder Foods is joining the club.

In addition to Israel’s Steakholder Foods, the other new members of Future Ocean Foods are:

“I am incredibly proud of the passionate, collaborative community we have built, and I am thrilled to welcome these 17 new innovative companies to our group. It’s an honor to work alongside so many brilliant, pioneering people working tirelessly to feed the planet and save our oceans. Despite a difficult economic climate, I’ve never been more optimistic about the future of alternative seafood,” said Marissa Bronfman, the Founder and Executive Director of Future Ocean Foods.

In order to fulfill the association’s mission, FOF members work to increase product trials and market penetration for alternative seafood products, as well as improve the nutritional profile of these products to be at least equal, or even superior, to that of traditional products. The members of FOF are also showcased at international food and climate events to help spread the word.

