Tekna Introduces Coarse Titanium Powders for Faster 3D Printing

Tekna is introducing coarse Ti-64 titanium powders to the market, aimed at laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) users. These larger powders could make a significant difference. Designed for 60 μm and 90 μm layer thicknesses, they feature low porosity and oxygen content, which leads to better flow and often improves the mechanical performance of parts. Tekna’s powders are produced using plasma atomization, a process that is traditionally energy-intensive and generates a wide range of particle sizes in a single production cycle.

Selling plasma-made powders requires a strategic approach since LPBF powders are sold at a premium, while larger particles are sold at lower prices to other industries. To make the entire process viable, Tekna must continuously sell to different customers at varying prices. Coarse powder is ideal for Tekna, as selling it at higher prices will not only boost revenue but also increase the overall profitability of its process.

For users, the higher productivity and lower cost per part have driven interest in larger particles. Thicker layers result in faster builds, and this advantage is enhanced if a build can be completed within a single shift. Tekna maintains that companies can switch to coarser powders without needing to requalify the powder, as it is made using the same process. Additionally, the company highlights that coarser powders are less prone to explosions and fires, which is an added benefit.

“Our commitment to safety is essential, both for users and the environment. Thanks to their reduced reactivity, Ti64 coarse powders are not classified as flammable and are not sensitive to static electricity, making them safer to handle. This also simplifies logistics, allowing for easier transportation and compliance with local storage regulations. Ultimately, these advancements reflect our dedication to delivering highquality products that prioritize safety and efficiency at every stage,” says Rémy Pontone, VP Sales & Marketing at Tekna.

That could be very promising, though dust explosions could still be a concern. The company reports a productivity gain of “123 cm³/hr at a 60 μm layer thickness to 254 cm³/hr at a 90 μm layer thickness.” This is substantial, especially considering that machine costs can be around $1 million, with annual operating costs exceeding $250,000. The exact financial impact would, of course, depend on your specific machine and part, but the potential difference could be significant.

The company also says that, “printing thicker layers provides better energy dissipation, which contributes to fewer deformations. This reduces the number and complexity of part supports required during printing. It therefore contributes to decreased post-processing time and costs.”

This could be a significant consideration for companies producing parts in series. Savings here could be substantial, especially since most parts are still manually cut off and require post-processing. Canadian firm Tekna seems to be doing well, and focusing on productivity is the right approach. Many companies are shifting toward higher volumes, increased productivity, and full-scale production. A renewed interest in aluminum, which runs faster on machines and can therefore be more cost-effective, has led many to explore faster powders, improved settings, and other enhancements.

Rather than investing in new machines, many firms are trying to maximize the output from their existing equipment. More players now operate not just one but five or even twenty systems, making experimentation both possible and necessary. As powder purchases become a significant cost center, companies are increasingly focused on optimization—whether through better utilization, design improvements, process optimization, automation, materials, or machine settings.

This kind of work used to be kept secret, but companies are becoming more open about it. For example, if a company runs ten machines and improves their settings to operate 5% faster, the impact could be substantial. Similarly, if they optimize a process to complete two more builds a year or speed up turnaround times, these improvements would add up over time. Tekna’s coarse powder development fits perfectly into the latest trends in metal 3D printing, and it’s something many will need to consider.

