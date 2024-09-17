Get an Exclusive Discount on Your Ticket to AM Summit and Learn About Future Technologies

The countdown has officially begun!

On October 24th, AM Summit 2024 will open its doors at Øksnehallen in Copenhagen for Scandinavia’s largest and leading conference on Additive Manufacturing/Industrial 3D Printing, future production technologies, and sustainable production.

And you get a special discount on your ticket. By using the code 3Dprint.com at www.amsummit.dk, you get a 20% discount.

You can also see the full program there.

Meet the greatest thinkers and practitioners

AM Summit 2024 is the most important meeting place for Scandinavian designers, manufacturers, leaders, innovators, and pioneers.

Event, Firma profil

On three stages, you’ll hear inspiring keynotes from the world’s leading thinkers, creators, and industry leaders. You’ll get insights from David Rowan, an investor in over 170 early-stage tech companies globally recognized as a leading speaker on how new technologies will impact business. Jason Lopes from Gentle Giant Studios will show you how 3D printing has helped create modern Hollywood. Josefine Lissner from LEAP 71 will explain how she uses AI to develop printed products. Meanwhile, Dr. Karsten Heuser, VP for Additive Manufacturing at Siemens, will take you inside the German industrial giant’s operations.

Exciting breakouts

You’ll encounter insightful breakout sessions with speakers who provide insights on everything from sustainable fashion production to green travel with Deutsche Bahn, all centered around Additive Manufacturing/Industrial 3D Printing.

As a participant at AM Summit, you’ll be guided on how Additive Manufacturing is changing the world. This includes professional cycling, where former pro Brian Holm and and news anchor Dennis Ritter will discuss how a 3D-printed super bike from Pinarello is shaping the future of cycling.

And we’ll taste 3D-printed salmon from Revo Foods and enjoy a specially designed drink from Print a Drink… yes, that’s a thing.

AM Summit 2024 is not just a conference. It’s a unique opportunity to be part of the future of production.

Read more and buy your ticket at www.amsummit.dk.

