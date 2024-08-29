Ceramics 3D Printing Market to Hit Nearly $1B by 2033

Additive Manufacturing (AM) Research has published its latest report, this time covering the rapid growth of the ceramics 3D printing sector. According to the market research firm’s “Ceramics 3D Printing Markets & Forecast: 2024-2032” study, this unique segment is expected to reach $173 million in activity by 2024, with projections showing robust growth that could see the market nearing $900 million by 2033.

The detailed market forecast, available in an Excel data file with a 10-year history and eight-year projection, includes a comprehensive analysis of the ceramics AM industry. The Excel file covers various hardware segments such as vat photopolymerization, material extrusion, material jetting, and binder jetting with detailed breakdowns by vendor (OEM), geography, material, and application (industry). The proprietary modeling used in the report is extensive, encompassing over 50,000 lines and 2.5 million data points.

In addition to the data, the report includes in-depth written analysis along with numerous data visualizations illustrating the substantial market opportunities in ceramics AM. To be updated annually, the new product represents a new product line in AM Research’s 3D printing market data offerings, which previously included Core Polymers and Metals, alongside numerous vertical-specific reports.

Ceramic parts made using Lithoz’s Cerfab 3D printers. Image courtesy of Lithoz.

The rapid expansion of ceramics 3D printing is driven by the increasing industrial adoption of ceramics AM, which was previously dominated by research and development and niche applications such as electronics. The projected growth underscores a shift in ceramics AM from experimental and niche applications to broader industrial use, particularly in sectors like aerospace, medical, and tooling. These industries are expected to lead the adoption of ceramics AM technologies, contributing significantly to the market’s growth.

The report highlights several key technologies within the ceramics AM market:

  • Vat photopolymerization: Expected to dominate the ceramics AM market in 2024 with a 66% market share, this technology is particularly strong in aerospace, medical, and tooling applications. Aerospace and medical sectors are poised for significant growth within this technology segment.
  • Material extrusion and binder jetting: These technologies are projected to hold 21% and 13% of the market, respectively, by 2024. Binder Jetting, in particular, is led by the tooling industry, which accounts for 36% of the segment, followed by automotive and medical applications.
  • Material jetting: Although still in its nascent stages, this technology is primarily used in tooling, which accounts for 21.5% of the market, with dental applications also expected to grow significantly by 2032.

AM Research’s report identifies several strategic opportunities within the ceramics AM market. The expected market growth is driven by advances in technology, increased industrial adoption, and the broadening of application areas. Companies within the ceramics AM space are well-positioned to capitalize on these trends, with significant opportunities in:

  • Medical and dental: These sectors are expected to see a substantial increase in the adoption of ceramics AM, particularly in applications requiring high precision and customization.
  • Aerospace: The aerospace industry is poised to benefit from the lightweight and high-strength properties of ceramics produced through additive manufacturing, driving demand for advanced AM systems capable of handling ceramics.
  • Tooling and energy: Both sectors are likely to increase their reliance on ceramics AM for producing complex and durable components, further fueling market growth.

Companies and organizations mentioned or profiled include but are not limited to: Lithoz, Tethon3D, 3DCERAM, Stratasys, ADMATEC, Voxeljet, ExOne, CONCR3DE, Xjet, and WASP. For more detailed information and to access the full report, including a free sample, visit AM Research’s report page.

