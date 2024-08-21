DNV’s AM Lead on Unifying 3D Printing Efforts in Energy

Energy. Whether we like it or not, we all use it and, until humans evolve to have photosynthetic skin, we will continue to extract it from our environment. This necessity, combined with the continued drive of industrial society, has led to what is both a resource crisis and an ecological crisis. As human demand for energy increases, so too does its impact on the environment, including the overall reduction of non-renewable energy resources.

Behind the global efforts to make supply chains more resilient lurks these crises. While industrial society needs a complete overhaul in order to curb them, there is one technology that has the potential to slow down the problem in the process by making just about every energy producer and consumer more efficient: 3D printing.

Though the energy sector is only now beginning to implement additive manufacturing in full force, there is one person who has been helping to coordinate these efforts in a codified manner. With over 17 years of experience at independent assurance and risk management provider DNV and a rich background in materials science and AM, Sastry Y Kandukuri, the Global Practice Lead for Additive Manufacturing, Energy Systems at DNV based in Norway, has been at the forefront of integrating 3D printing technologies into the energy sector. His efforts in the space have, in many ways, culminated in the establishment of the AM Energy industry group, which held its first in-person meeting just this year.

Kandukuri’s AM Journey

Kandukuri’s introduction to AM dates back to his PhD studies at KU Leuven in Belgium, where he focused on powder materials. His subsequent career took him to Canada, where he applied this expertise to developing cold spray 3D printing technology as part of a project between DaimlerChrysler and University of Windosr. Since joining DNV in Norway in 2007, Kandukuri’s expertise in materials qualification for maritime and oil and gas industries naturally led him to explore the potential of 3D printing in these sectors.

“I was responsible for the qualification of manufacturers that can supply to maritime, oil and gas, etc., where we qualify traditional manufacturers like steel makers, forgers, casters, etc. At some point, I started receiving feedback from our network surveyors and end-users, who began wondering about 3D printing around 2014-2015. This led me to switch to 3D printing. I wrote an internal document within DNV to outline what we should do in the next few years to help our customers, as they were interested in this technology.”

Ultimately, Kandukuri spearheaded the creation of DNV’s Global Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Singapore, where he was stationed between 2017 and 2021. During this period, he led numerous projects aimed at advancing 3D printing technologies and their applications in the energy sector.

Many of these have actually been covered on 3DPrint.com, ranging from the first classification guideline for the use of AM in the maritime and oil and gas industries to the “world’s largest” 3D printed shipboard fitting certified for installation in 2021. One of the most interesting projects was the drone delivery of a DNV-certified metal spare part to an offshore vessel.

The Inaugural Additive Manufacturing Energy Summit

It’s evident from Kandukuri’s work that he and DNV have been essential in cultivating the use of AM in the maritime and oil and gas sectors. However, the material scientist was essentially building the foundation for something even more important, 3D printing in energy more broadly.

In early 2020, Kandukuri played a pivotal role in the formation of the AM Energy Group, an initiative launched by DNV in collaboration with key industry stakeholders. Designed for members of the AM Energy community, the AM Energy Group is an inclusive, industry-wide community that brings together representatives from across the energy and AM, including operators, EPC companies, machine manufacturers, feedstock providers, and many others who recognize AM’s potential to enhance processes, reduce costs, and promote sustainability.

In 2021, Kandukuri returned to Norway and took on a more active role in coordinating the AM Energy Group alongside its Steering Committee. Through their combined efforts, the group has emerged as a vital platform for collaborative networking, dedicated to accelerating the adoption of AM within the energy industry.

“Despite the ongoing pandemic, we saw that the adoption of AM in the energy industries required a cooperative effort, which led to the formation of AM Energy,” Kandukuri said. “We have a steering committee and more than 500 members. There are several ongoing activities, including regular steering committee meetings and lunch-and-learn sessions.”

One of the pivotal moments in Kandukuri’s recent work was the organization of the first AM Energy Summit. This event aimed to bring together stakeholders from across the energy industry, fostering an environment of collaboration and innovation. Unlike traditional conferences, the summit was designed to be an informal gathering where participants could openly discuss common challenges and potential solutions.

“Initially, early adopters started with qualifications of parts, proofs of concept, and feasibility studies. Then, a big cluster formed, including 10 to 20 companies, even DNV. Since 2018, we have been running joint industry projects with almost 20 companies participating. We have completed four such projects in Oslo and a few in Singapore,” Kandukuri said. “These individual efforts have grown into a cluster, and now the industry must move forward as a unified entity to fully adopt the technology.”

The event featured end-users from major energy companies such as Equinor, BP, Petronas, Petroleum Development of Oman, and TotalEnergies. These companies shared their visions and pain points, while suppliers, including manufacturers and software platform providers, presented rapid-fire talks to highlight their contributions to the industry. This structure facilitated a comprehensive discussion on how the industry can transition from prototyping to industrial manufacturing.

Key Discussions and Outcomes

The summit addressed several critical issues facing the additive manufacturing community in the energy sector. Three main areas of concern emerged:

Commercial Issues: Participants discussed the commercial viability of 3D printing, focusing on cost and sustainability. The high cost of AM technologies and the need for a sustainable supply chain were identified as major hurdles. The discussions emphasized the importance of maintaining a consistent inflow of parts and the challenges of keeping the supply chain engaged over the long term. Business Concerns: The sustainability of the supply chain was another key topic. How can companies ensure a steady supply of 3D printed parts while keeping the process economically viable? The need for common contracts and clear liability frameworks was highlighted as crucial for fostering trust and collaboration across the industry. Technical Challenges: Trust and risk mitigation were central themes in the technical discussions. Standards play a vital role in ensuring the reliability and safety of 3D printed parts. DNV’s standards, such as the DNV-ST-B203, have been instrumental in providing a framework for qualification and certification. However, the rapid pace of technological advancements necessitates continuous updates and the development of new standards, especially for digital inventories.

Moving Towards a Collaborative Future

While the summit had a strong focus on the oil and gas sector, Kandukuri highlighted the broader potential of 3D printing in other areas of energy production. Renewable energy, including wind and solar, presents significant opportunities for the application of additive manufacturing. The expertise gained from the oil and gas sector can be ported to these new areas, driving innovation and contributing to the global decarbonization effort.

Kandukuri also touched on the potential for expanding these collaborative efforts to the United States. The interest from US companies in 3D printing and energy applications is growing, and there are plans to organize similar summits and initiatives in the US. This would provide a platform for US companies to engage with their international counterparts, sharing knowledge and accelerating the adoption of additive manufacturing.

A significant takeaway from the summit was the recognition of the need for a more collaborative approach within the industry. While individual companies and clusters have made progress, there is a growing consensus that a unified effort is required to drive the industry forward. This includes joint research and development projects, shared digital inventories, and the creation of a common language for new technologies and processes.

These efforts most recently coalesced in the creation of a standard for a digital inventory of 3D printable spare parts, developed with the leading service provider in the Middle East and North Africa region, Immensa. The ability to codify digital inventories for this critical sector represents a major step toward digitizing the energy supply chain. Once digitized, it will be significantly easier to make it more efficient and, ultimately, port over the AM knowledge gains from oil and gas to other sectors, thus facilitating global decarbonization efforts even further.

Speaking to Kandukuri, it was evident that none of this would be possible without him or DNV. In the same way that Mobility/Medical goes Additive has rapidly advanced the mobility and medical sectors, we can expect AM Energy to do the same for such a crucial part of our industrial ecosystem.

