3DPOD 218: AM Polymers with Dr. Krysten Minnici, Arkema

Dr. Krysten Minnici is a scientist who now works in business development at Arkema. In this episode, we discuss PEKK, PAEK, polymers, powder bed fusion materials, recycling rates, 3D printing material development, and more. We also cover Rilsan, plant-based polymers, sustainability, and new applications. Krysten takes the time to explain key concepts about polymers and performance. This is a great episode to learn about high-performance polymers and additive.

Disclaimer: Views expressed here are Krysten’s own and do not reflect the views of her employer!

