3DPOD 218: AM Polymers with Dr. Krysten Minnici, Arkema

Dr. Krysten Minnici is a scientist who now works in business development at Arkema. In this episode, we discuss PEKK, PAEK, polymers, powder bed fusion materials, recycling rates, 3D printing material development, and more. We also cover Rilsan, plant-based polymers, sustainability, and new applications. Krysten takes the time to explain key concepts about polymers and performance. This is a great episode to learn about high-performance polymers and additive.
Disclaimer: Views expressed here are Krysten’s own and do not reflect the views of her employer!
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Systems and Smith+Nephew Get 510(k) Clearance for 3D Printed Ankle Replacement Treatment
3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) has received 510(k) clearance for its TOTAL ANKLE Patient-Matched Guides. The guide system will be used in conjunction with Smith+Nephew’s SALTO TALARIS Total Ankle Prosthesis and...
Airtech and Ascent to Target Aerospace Tooling Market with Large-format 3D Printing
Aerospace tooling has long been a dream application for medium and large-format 3D printing firms. Large tools are often expensive, take a long time to produce, and can lead to...
Small Arms Silencer Market Represents a Significant 3D Printing Opportunity
Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research) has released a comprehensive market study titled “Additive Manufacturing of Small Arms Silencers: An AM Market Opportunity.” The report provides a detailed analysis of how...
3D Printing Contract Manufacturer Endeavor 3D Achieves ITAR Status
Endeavor 3D, the 3D printing contract manufacturer based in the Atlanta area, has achieved International Traffic in Arms Regulation (ITAR) status, for both its polymer and metal additive manufacturing (AM)...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.