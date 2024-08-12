Stratasys to Relocate U.S. Headquarters to Minnetonka, Minnesota

Additive manufacturing (AM) stalwart Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) has announced plans to move its U.S. headquarters from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, to a new location in Minnetonka, Minnesota. The relocation, expected to be completed by January 6, 2025, will bring together most of the company’s Minnesota-based offices into a single, larger corporate campus. Moreover, the move could potentially bring some much-needed cash to Stratasys’s balance book.
The new headquarters will be situated on the current United Health Care campus, incorporating two leased buildings. These facilities are designed to support a collaborative work environment, featuring updated technology and workspaces intended to enhance communication and productivity among teams. This move is part of Stratasys’ efforts to streamline operations and adapt to the current real estate market conditions.
“Our success as the leader and original founder of industrial 3D printing is based on a strong company culture that traces its 35-year heritage to this very region. Our new U.S. headquarters will provide an enhanced work environment for our employees,” said Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif. “This move underscores our dedication to providing the Stratasys team with all of the support and resources they need to foster continued innovation, teamwork, and employee well-being.”
The new site is located less than ten minutes from the existing Eden Prairie headquarters, ensuring continuity and ease of transition for employees. Stratasys will continue to operate its Stratasys Direct Manufacturing facility in Eden Prairie while planning to sell the current headquarters building and another property on Wallace Road as operations are consolidated in Minnetonka.
“There is a lot of excitement amongst our employees about the prospects of consolidating our campuses,” said Rich Garrity, Chief Industrial Business Officer, Stratasys. “This move emphasizes our commitment to growth, positions us for continued success and allows us to create the environment our employees seek.”
Stratasys is currently experiencing financial challenges, as evidenced by its declining revenue and significant operating losses over the past few years. The company has seen a steady decrease in both its gross profit and net income, leading to negative free cash flow. Additionally, Stratasys’ stock price has fallen sharply. The company has been reducing its capital expenditures and managing debt repayments, but like most of the other publicly traded 3D printing OEMs, it’s in a difficult situation.
Last year’s long-running drama regarding a possible merger between Stratasys and Desktop Metal, while the firm courted offers from 3D Systems and Nano Dimension, ultimately resulted in a non-deal for Stratasys. While Desktop has since agreed to an acquisition by Nano Dimension, Stratasys has had to sell portions of its service business in order to deal with the financial climate.
Given Stratasys’ financial challenges, it is highly plausible that the decision to relocate its U.S. headquarters is motivated by a desire to improve its cash situation. Relocating to a new, consolidated campus could lead to cost savings by reducing overhead expenses such as property maintenance, utilities, and possibly staffing, as well as by taking advantage of favorable real estate market conditions. Selling its existing properties in Eden Prairie could also provide a much-needed infusion of cash.
