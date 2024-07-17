Global Materials Group Acquires Canadian Hardfacing Metal Firm, Boosting 3D Printing Portfolio

Consolidation in the additive manufacturing (AM) service bureau segment continues to take place. The latest news sees international provider Wall Colmonoy acquire Indurate Alloys Ltd., a Canadian supplier of hardfacing products. This strategic move aims to bolster Wall Colmonoy’s presence in the Canadian market while broadening its product offerings and expertise in wear resistance and corrosion protection.

Indurate Alloys, based in Edmonton, Alberta, is known for supplying metallic and carbide powders used in HVOF, Plasma Spray, Thermal Spray, Laser, and Plasma Transferred Arc (PTA) applications. The company also provides wires and electrodes, alongside a strong portfolio of 3D printing technologies and powders, such as powder bed fusion (PBF) and direct energy deposition (DED), from a diverse range of suppliers. This includes DED machines from InssTek in Korea, PBF from Farsoon and metal powders from Avimetal out of China, and powder atomization from 3DLab in Poland. This portfolio represents the development of more affordable technologies, from such parts of the world as Eastern Asia and Europe, that may find a home in a country with a comparatively underdeveloped AM ecosystem, such as Canada.

Headquartered in Michigan, Wall Colmonoy is a global materials engineering group that specializes in manufacturing Colmonoy surfacing and Nicrobraz brazing products, precision castings, coatings, and engineered components. The company serves a diverse range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, glass container, oil & gas, mining, energy, and more.

The acquisition aligns with Wall Colmonoy’s goal of broadening its existing portfolio, with a focus on wear resistance and corrosion protection. By integrating Indurate’s products and expertise, Wall Colmonoy aims to deliver greater value and performance to its customers. While the firm offers AM services and produces cobalt chromium powders for 3D printing, its 3D printing technology is limited to binder jetting. Therefore, in addition to boosting Wall Colmonoy’s overall metal processing and engineering portfolio more generally, it is specifically able to add more AM technologies to its roster. This all complements its operations in Canada, which is waiting for a rapid increase in AM deployment, specifically for industries where hard metals would be particularly beneficial, such as mining and oil and gas.

Nicholas Clark, President of Wall Colmonoy, expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, “We are excited to welcome the talented Indurate Alloys team to Wall Colmonoy. This strategic acquisition extends our reach into the Canadian marketplace and allows us to better serve our customers across the country.” Lorne Chrystal, Founder and CEO of Indurate Alloys Ltd., echoed this sentiment, noting, “Wall Colmonoy stood out as the right partner for us, thanks to its extensive history in the hardfacing industry and its shared commitment to strong customer relationships. We are excited to merge the expertise and experience of both companies and eagerly anticipate expanding opportunities together.”

As AM Research recently pointed out in its quarterly data report, 3D printing services are weathering the financial downturn better than in other segments. This is truer for those bureaus that focus on industrial, rather than consumer, applications and that have a diverse of offerings beyond 3D printing alone. Wall Colmonoy is therefore in a prime position to benefit from the current climate as the economy recovers and national governments pour more funds into their efforts to reshore manufacturing.

