ASTRO America Moves Ahead with Guam Additive Materials & Manufacturing Accelerator

The Applied Science & Technology Research Organization of (ASTRO) America conducts workshops on advanced manufacturing, helps Boeing print rotor systems, lobbies for additive manufacturing (AM), and collaborates with companies like GE and Honeywell. ASTRO also has a firm fascination with Guam. The group previously outlined its plans for the island and collaborated with the Navy on a new 3D printing center there. Now, they are moving to the next stage of GAMMA, the Guam Additive Materials & Manufacturing Accelerator. The aim of the project is to grow a local workforce for additive manufacturing, incubate related businesses, and facilitate part testing and evaluation, providing a stimulus for Guam’s economy. Additionally, the Navy’s ability to service its ships in Guam will be strengthened.

“I strongly believe GAMMA can revolutionize Guam’s economy, and establish the island as a part-manufacturing hub in the Indo-Pacific region. ASTRO America stands committed to helping realize Governor Leon Guerrero’s vision, and chart a course for the island’s future in on-demand production,” said ASTRO President Neal Orringer.

One key element is that they wish to see the program as part of the U.S. Navy’s Program Executive Office Strategic Submarines (PEO SSBN). This program aims to strengthen the submarine industrial base and maintain the US submarine fleet. It is hoped that it will aid AUKUS, the submarine-focused military partnership between the US, Australia, and the UK, and builds on Governor Leon Guerrero’s proposal. It is anticipated that, once established by the Navy, the cluster will become an attractive hub for further additive innovation on the island.

“For two years, ASTRO, commissioned by GEDA and BSP, has grown a body of expertise on developing industrial AM capabilities in Guam. As we move toward making GAMMA a reality, we will continue to work with our partners to diversify Guam’s economy and establish the island as a center of excellence for additive manufacturing, particularly for the United States Navy’s submarine force. I am pleased that so much of our island’s talent and expertise is being utilized to create new job opportunities for Guam and contribute to America’s national security interests,” stated Governor Leon Guerrero.

Guam is an extremely remote island that has been strategically important for the US since the Second World War when it played a significant role. Since then, the military has been a strong economic driver for the local economy. With the US’s pivot towards China, its importance has grown. The 46-kilometer-long island is 3,000 kilometers from China, 6,000 from Hawaii, and 9,400 from the US mainland. Any American response or build-up regarding Taiwan will likely involve Guam. It serves as a natural aircraft carrier for the US, providing a place for staging, repair, defense, and deploying weapons that would otherwise be out of range.

ASTRO hopes to build a parts testing lab on the island and partner with local and US universities to establish training on the island. For now, five Guam students will attend the Navy’s Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing. Additionally, a workshop will be held by the Colorado School of Mines, and a US workshop for defense contractors will also take place.

It may seem a bit quixotic that a US-based company is trying to build a 3D printing incubator on a Pacific island. However, as the relationship between China and the US deteriorates, Guam’s importance will increase. The US does not have many options for finding a stable base across the Pacific Rim. Guam is an unincorporated territory of the US, which gives the government a lot of leeway and power there. Additionally, it can regulate secrets and personnel in the manner to which it is accustomed. Having a capable additive repair center in Guam could be imperative for the national security of the US.

At the same time, it would be interesting to see the impact of introducing a lot of 3D printing innovation, equipment, and personnel to Guam. Would outreach and incubation result in a host of local businesses solving problems for islands everywhere? Could we see Guam-based tidal power generation, sustainable air conditioning, and water filtration startups? Will there be many daily life improvements made by and for local people? Could Guam advance beyond peer islands and improve daily life due to 3D printing? These are things we do not yet know. GAMMA continues to march ahead, and we will follow it closely because this tiny island could play a big role in our future.

Images courtesy of ASTRO America unless otherwise noted.

