AMR

3DPOD 215: Aleksander Ciszek, 3YOURMIND CEO

9 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing Services3D SoftwareEuropeMRO and Spares
AMS 2025

Share this Article

Aleksander Ciszek co-founded 3YOURMIND and has helped build the business over the past decade. In this episode of the 3DPOD, he discusses pivots, strategy, software, defense, energy, growth, and more. We appreciated learning from Aleksander’s perspective on strategy and the market in general. He also shares insights on the future of maintenance, repair, and overhaul; the digital warehouse; and 3D printing. How should a company like 3YOURMIND position itself in the software market, and what does its future hold?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Lockheed Martin’s $450M Bet on Terran Orbital to Boost Satellite Production

MMX 2024: Ecosystem, Education & Workforce, & Technology Program Updates

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive Manufacturing

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 18, 2024

In this week’s Webinar and Event Roundup, Stratasys continues its advanced training courses and its U.S. tour, while TriMech hosts a Technology Showcase, Endeavor 3D offers a webinar about robotics...

August 18, 2024
3D Printed Art3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingAerospace 3D PrintingBioprintingBusinessDental 3D PrintingEuropeMedical 3D PrintingMENANorth AmericaOceaniaPharmaceutical 3D PrintingScience & Technology

3D Printing News Briefs, August 17, 2024: 3D Printed Catalysts, Organs, Therapeutics, & More

In 3D Printing News Briefs, America Makes announced the winners of the PADAM project, New Zealand research partners are 3D printing rocket fuel catalysts, and researchers with UVA developed voxel...

August 17, 2024
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive ManufacturingAerospace 3D PrintingFeatured StoriesGovernmentMilitary 3D PrintingNorth America

MMX 2024: America Makes State of the Union & Operations Update

I always view the annual America Makes Members Meeting & Exchange (MMX) as my unofficial start to the additive manufacturing (AM) industry’s conference cycle. However, it’s a very different vibe than the...

August 15, 2024
3D Printing3D Scanning3D SoftwareAdditive ManufacturingBusinessHybrid 3D PrintingMaritime 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingNorth AmericaRoboticsSports

3D Printing News Briefs, August 14, 2024: Reverse Engineering, STEM Learning, & More

We’re taking care of business first in 3D Printing News Briefs today, as Solideon has oversubscribed its pre-seed funding goals and Revopoint3D announced a global strategic partnership with KVS for...

August 14, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold Prototool
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Prototool
Formnext
AM Conclave
Colibrium Additive
AMR Military
3D Systems
AM Energy
FacFox
ADG Salary Survey
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
EHFAM
Formnext Chicago
HP
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides