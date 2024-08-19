3DPOD 215: Aleksander Ciszek, 3YOURMIND CEO

Aleksander Ciszek co-founded 3YOURMIND and has helped build the business over the past decade. In this episode of the 3DPOD, he discusses pivots, strategy, software, defense, energy, growth, and more. We appreciated learning from Aleksander’s perspective on strategy and the market in general. He also shares insights on the future of maintenance, repair, and overhaul; the digital warehouse; and 3D printing. How should a company like 3YOURMIND position itself in the software market, and what does its future hold?
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 18, 2024
In this week’s Webinar and Event Roundup, Stratasys continues its advanced training courses and its U.S. tour, while TriMech hosts a Technology Showcase, Endeavor 3D offers a webinar about robotics...
3D Printing News Briefs, August 17, 2024: 3D Printed Catalysts, Organs, Therapeutics, & More
In 3D Printing News Briefs, America Makes announced the winners of the PADAM project, New Zealand research partners are 3D printing rocket fuel catalysts, and researchers with UVA developed voxel...
MMX 2024: America Makes State of the Union & Operations Update
I always view the annual America Makes Members Meeting & Exchange (MMX) as my unofficial start to the additive manufacturing (AM) industry’s conference cycle. However, it’s a very different vibe than the...
3D Printing News Briefs, August 14, 2024: Reverse Engineering, STEM Learning, & More
We’re taking care of business first in 3D Printing News Briefs today, as Solideon has oversubscribed its pre-seed funding goals and Revopoint3D announced a global strategic partnership with KVS for...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.