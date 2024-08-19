3DPOD 215: Aleksander Ciszek, 3YOURMIND CEO

Aleksander Ciszek co-founded 3YOURMIND and has helped build the business over the past decade. In this episode of the 3DPOD, he discusses pivots, strategy, software, defense, energy, growth, and more. We appreciated learning from Aleksander’s perspective on strategy and the market in general. He also shares insights on the future of maintenance, repair, and overhaul; the digital warehouse; and 3D printing. How should a company like 3YOURMIND position itself in the software market, and what does its future hold?

