3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: June 30, 2024

After the excitement of last week’s RAPID+TCT event in Los Angeles, things are slowing down a little in terms of webinars and other events this week. But don’t worry, we still have a couple of offerings to tell you about, so read on for the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

July 2 & 3: SOLIDWORKS Masterclasses

You can join one of several complimentary SOLIDWORKS masterclasses in the U.K. this week, offered by Solid Print3D and Solid Solutions, both under the TriMech Group umbrella. These workshops will focus on various aspects of SOLIDWORKS, including hardware, tools, workflows, and features that can help speed up the design process. On Tuesday, July 2nd, there will be workshops in Sheffield and Birmingham, and on Wednesday the 3rd, two more will be held in Manchester and Limerick. There will be several masterclasses within each event, including one on Design Automation, another on Simulation, and one about 3D scanning and 3D printing, featuring the Formlabs Form 4.

“During each session of this live and in person workshop we will be teaching you about a particular aspect of improving productivity or performance, before getting you to apply this newfound knowledge in a series of practical tasks!”

You can register here.

July 2 & 3: Markforged & CREAT3D Additive Tour

The CREAT3D team continues its Additive Tour of the UK, taking Markforged equipment to a number of cities and towns. Attendees can meet in-person with CREAT3D Markforged experts, see demonstrations of Markforged technology, learn how UK businesses are using AM for tooling and production applications, explore various material options, learn from customer testimonials, and more. Each location on the tour will have two sessions—one at 10 am and a second at 1 pm. On Tuesday the 2nd, the tour will stop at the AMP Technology Centre in Rotherham, and on Wednesday the 3rd, it heads to the MIRA Technology Institute in Coventry/Leicester (Nuneaton).

“Our informal yet informative 90 minute workshops are designed to foster innovation in your design, operation and production processes. Our 3D printing experts will be on hand to address the unique challenges you face and provide tailored Additive solutions that meet your specific goals.”

You can reserve your spot here.

