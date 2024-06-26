3D Printing News Unpeeled: Space Suit Patents & Aston Martins

Aston Martin’s limited edition Valiant is a road legal track car that has been customized by Q by Aston Martin. It has a 3D printed rear subframe, carbon components and lightweight wheels. Limited to 38 units and with feedback from Fernando Alonso the car is a desirable example of a halo car that is made in part through Additive.
Pablo de León, chair of UND’s Department of Space Studies, has been given a patent on 3D printing space suits.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Printing Money Episode 19: Q1 Earnings Analysis with Troy Jensen, Cantor Fitzgerald
We are back with Episode 19 of Printing Money. The world does not stop turning. One not-so-profound reminder of that is the quarterly earnings reports of publicly traded companies. It...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: June 23, 2024
RAPID + TCT is finally here! Taking place in Los Angeles this week, it’s North America’s premier additive manufacturing event, and everyone who’s anyone will be there, including 3DPrint.com! But,...
3D Printing News Briefs, June 22, 2024: Depowdering, Helicopter Cockpit, & More
We’ll take care of business first in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as one of CORE Industrial Partners’ portfolio companies has made an acquisition. Aectual won an innovation award for...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: June 16, 2024
In this week’s roundup, we’ve got plenty of in-person 3D printing events, including PowderMet2024, Manufacturing World Tokyo, and a few Demo Days and tours. Stratasys continues its advanced training courses,...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.