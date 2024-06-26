3D Printing News Unpeeled: Space Suit Patents & Aston Martins

Aston Martin’s limited edition Valiant is a road legal track car that has been customized by Q by Aston Martin. It has a 3D printed rear subframe, carbon components and lightweight wheels. Limited to 38 units and with feedback from Fernando Alonso the car is a desirable example of a halo car that is made in part through Additive

 Pablo de León, chair of UND’s Department of Space Studies, has been given a patent on 3D printing space suits.

