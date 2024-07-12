Vision Miner Acquires its 3D Printer Supplier AddWise

Vision Miner, a provider of industrial 3D printing solutions, has announced the acquisition of AddWise, a manufacturer of 3D printers and related products, in a deal valued that the companies valued $14 million. This acquisition is meant to Vision Miner’s position in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry, enhancing its production capabilities and expanding its global reach.

“The acquisition of AddWise is a transformative milestone for Vision Miner. By combining our eight years of experience and success with AddWise’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, we are now better positioned to deliver innovative and reliable industrial 3D printing solutions to our global customer base,” Patrick Smith, Founder & CEO of Vision Miner, stated. “Our mission is to revolutionize the additive manufacturing industry by providing the most advanced, reliable, and cost-effective solutions to businesses worldwide. With the acquisition of AddWise and our ongoing expansion, we are well-positioned to drive innovation and deliver unparalleled value to our customers.”

Despite the value of the deal estimated by the two companies, both parties are new to this author. Vision Miner was established in 2017 as a reseller of AM products, including Nano Polymer Bed Adhesive and the 22 IDEX 3D Printer made by the Ukranian firm AddWise. About two years ago, these products started to be sold under the Vision Miner brand. AddWise’s high-temperature material extrusion technology has been used by such leaders as NASA, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, SpaceX, Tesla, and the US Air Force and Army. In addition to the 22 IDEX system, Vision Miner sells Shining 3D scanners alongside INTAMSYS, Sinterit, Essentium, and AON3D systems.

According to Vision Miner, it has achieved a 120 percent increase in revenue and is debt free, with hopes of growing tenfold. The AddWise acquisition, then, is an inorganic means of achieving that growth. The company further plans to open new facilities in the U.S. and Europe, including broadening its production line and implementing equipment for automation. Vision Miner’s has over 25 dealers globally and aims to accept more qualified dealers.

Vision Miner also plans to enter new product categories in AM. Given its role as a reseller of thermoplastic machines, we might imagine the company enter into the photopolymer or metal space. And as a maker of 3D printing accessories, we can also picture Vision Miner expanding in this direction.

The acquisition, then, seems to be about Vision Miner securing its supplier. As 3DLabs said at one point, “It is worth noting that some 3D printers, such as the 22 IDEX rebranded and sold by Vision Miner, are manufactured in Ukraine by AddWise, which might face some challenges related to the war and shipping logistics, which can affect the delivery time and the availability of the parts.”

While AddWise was likely impacted negatively by the war, having a U.S.-based partner could be valuable for strengthening its production operations and then propagating the technology further in Ukraine, where there are numerous stories about 3D printing used to produce weapons in the field of battle. With this in mind, the high valuation projected by Vision Miner may not be entirely far-fetched, particularly if the company takes advantage of the numerous defense programs being funded with Ukraine in mind. This includes the Replicator Initiative to 3D print drone swarms as attritable weapons systems.

