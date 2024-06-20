Farsoon Europe and toolcraft AG to Pursue Series 3D Printing

2 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D PrintingAsiaAutomationBusinessEuropeMetal 3D Printing
RAPID

Share this Article

Chinese powder bed fusion (PBF) leader Farsoon and toolcraft AG, a specialist in precision manufacturing, have announced the successful conclusion of their one-year Joint Development Agreement (JDA). As a result of the partnership, the two firms plan to embark on a new cooperation focused on additive series production.

The JDA was primarily dedicated to optimizing Farsoon’s metal PBF machines, developing AlSi10Mg material parameters, and integrating Siemens NX software. Specifically, the project was dedicated to the four-laser FS422M-4 system. Now, the two companies will target additive series production.

“We are thrilled with the progress and results achieved during this collaboration,” said Oliver Li, Managing Director of Farsoon Europe GmbH. “The partnership with toolcraft AG has been incredibly productive, resulting in significant advancements in machine optimization, material parameter development, and software integration that will benefit both our organizations and the industry at large. We look forward to continuing our partnership with toolcraft AG in this new venture. Our combined expertise and shared vision will undoubtedly lead to groundbreaking developments in additive series production.”

Christoph Hauck, Member of the Executive Board of toolcraft AG, said, “Our joint efforts with Farsoon Europe GmbH have been highly successful, and we are eager to expand our collaboration into additive series production. This new cooperation marks an exciting chapter for both companies as we strive to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers.”

It wouldn’t be surprising if the next stage of the partnership relies on Farsoon’s new FS721M-8-CAMS system, an eight-laser PBF machine with a conveyor that transports a build to a breakout station while a second build begins. The photos associated with this news may be insignificant, but hint at the series 3D printing of space and aerospace parts, given that the rocket engine and aerospace brackets on display. As an advanced manufacturing provider, toolcraft is already experienced with robotics that could be used to further automate the production of metal parts. As part of the Bavarian Collaborative Research Program, the company is already developing an end-to-end networked, automated and digitized polymer PBF production line, so it would be natural to port as much as possible over to metals.

Additionally, its 50% stake in PT. YPTI in Indonesia serves as an ideal foothold in the Asian market from which to collaborate with Farsoon in the Asian market, as well as with Farsoon’s German division in Europe. As discussed in the The State of Chinese Additive Manufacturing: Market Opportunity Brieffrom AM Research, it may be in these countries outside of China that European and North American firms may be able to capture market share, more so than within China itself.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Optics Giant ZEISS Teams with Artec 3D for 3D Scanning Software

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Concrete Printing Course & New Medium Format 3D Printers

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessSustainability

3D Systems Bets on Pellet-Extrusion as the Future of 3D Printing with EXT 800 Titan

US additive manufacturing (AM) industry pioneer 3D Systems has announced its latest product release, the EXT 800 Titan Pellet. The third member in the EXT Titan Pellet lineup, the 800...

June 19, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing EventsEurope

The 2024 TCT Awards: the Only Way Is up (Baby).

In the 3D printing industry, many things mark the passing of time: another merger, a new slate of CEOs, and, of course, the TCT Awards. As a wide-eyed research analyst...

June 11, 2024
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Materials

BigRep Launches High-Temperature 3D Printers via HAGE3D Acquisition

In the fall of 2023, large-format 3D printing leader BigRep announced its acquisition of Austria-based HAGE3D, which also makes large-platform, fused filament fabrication (FFF) systems. This enabled BigRep to offer...

June 10, 2024
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessDental 3D PrintingFeatured StoriesNorth AmericaStocks

Quarter-billion-dollar Dental Deal Bounces 3D Systems Stock

On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, additive manufacturing (AM) pioneer 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) announced a new dental multi-year purchase agreement through 2028 worth approximately $250 million—the largest contract in its...

June 5, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Endeavor
3D Systems
FacFox
AM Energy
Formnet Germany
RAPID
AMR Military
ADG Salary Survey
Formnext Chicago
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides