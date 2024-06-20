Farsoon Europe and toolcraft AG to Pursue Series 3D Printing

Chinese powder bed fusion (PBF) leader Farsoon and toolcraft AG, a specialist in precision manufacturing, have announced the successful conclusion of their one-year Joint Development Agreement (JDA). As a result of the partnership, the two firms plan to embark on a new cooperation focused on additive series production.

The JDA was primarily dedicated to optimizing Farsoon’s metal PBF machines, developing AlSi10Mg material parameters, and integrating Siemens NX software. Specifically, the project was dedicated to the four-laser FS422M-4 system. Now, the two companies will target additive series production.

“We are thrilled with the progress and results achieved during this collaboration,” said Oliver Li, Managing Director of Farsoon Europe GmbH. “The partnership with toolcraft AG has been incredibly productive, resulting in significant advancements in machine optimization, material parameter development, and software integration that will benefit both our organizations and the industry at large. We look forward to continuing our partnership with toolcraft AG in this new venture. Our combined expertise and shared vision will undoubtedly lead to groundbreaking developments in additive series production.” Christoph Hauck, Member of the Executive Board of toolcraft AG, said, “Our joint efforts with Farsoon Europe GmbH have been highly successful, and we are eager to expand our collaboration into additive series production. This new cooperation marks an exciting chapter for both companies as we strive to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers.”

It wouldn’t be surprising if the next stage of the partnership relies on Farsoon’s new FS721M-8-CAMS system, an eight-laser PBF machine with a conveyor that transports a build to a breakout station while a second build begins. The photos associated with this news may be insignificant, but hint at the series 3D printing of space and aerospace parts, given that the rocket engine and aerospace brackets on display. As an advanced manufacturing provider, toolcraft is already experienced with robotics that could be used to further automate the production of metal parts. As part of the Bavarian Collaborative Research Program, the company is already developing an end-to-end networked, automated and digitized polymer PBF production line, so it would be natural to port as much as possible over to metals.

Additionally, its 50% stake in PT. YPTI in Indonesia serves as an ideal foothold in the Asian market from which to collaborate with Farsoon in the Asian market, as well as with Farsoon’s German division in Europe. As discussed in the “The State of Chinese Additive Manufacturing: Market Opportunity Brief” from AM Research, it may be in these countries outside of China that European and North American firms may be able to capture market share, more so than within China itself.

