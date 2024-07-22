3DPOD Episode 208: AM Standards with Mohsen Seifi, Vice President at ASTM

Mohsen Seifi already had deep expertise in additive manufacturing and research before joining ASTM. Now, as Vice President of Global Advanced Manufacturing Programs, he heads up ASTM’s unified initiatives in additive manufacturing. 3D printing is significant at ASTM, and ASTM is influential in the field of 3D printing. We speak to Mohsen about how this synergy developed, what ASTM is doing in standards, what ASTM offers in terms of education, and other ongoing projects. Mohsen also shares his vision for the future of additive manufacturing and how to achieve it. While we delve deeply into standards and their impact, the conversation covers a broad range of topics.

