AMR

3DPOD Episode 208: AM Standards with Mohsen Seifi, Vice President at ASTM

6 mins by Joris Peels 3D Printing

Share this Article

Mohsen Seifi already had deep expertise in additive manufacturing and research before joining ASTM. Now, as Vice President of Global Advanced Manufacturing Programs, he heads up ASTM’s unified initiatives in additive manufacturing. 3D printing is significant at ASTM, and ASTM is influential in the field of 3D printing. We speak to Mohsen about how this synergy developed, what ASTM is doing in standards, what ASTM offers in terms of education, and other ongoing projects. Mohsen also shares his vision for the future of additive manufacturing and how to achieve it. While we delve deeply into standards and their impact, the conversation covers a broad range of topics.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 21, 2024

3D Printing News Briefs, July 20, 2024: Aerospace Certification, 3D Printed House, & More

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsMENA

Al Arkan to 3D Print in Saudi and Beyond, Interview with Tarek Alhalabi

Dar Al Arkan is a Saudi-listed real-estate company that has built over 15,000 homes as well as malls, planned developments, and luxury villas. Active in eight countries, including Saudi Arabia,...

July 18, 2024
3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingNorth America

ICON’s New Wimberley Springs Project to Feature 3D Printed Homes from CODEX Catalog

Additive construction (AC) firm ICON continues to push forward America’s homebuilding industry. Now, the firm announced a project consisting of eight single-family homes for the community of Wimberly Springs, Texas....

July 16, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive Manufacturing

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 14, 2024

We’ve got a busy week of 3D printing webinars and events, both virtual and in-person! Stratasys continues its training and tour, while a Laser Additive Manufacturing workshop will be held...

July 14, 2024
3D PrintingAdditive Manufacturing Research (AMR)

3D Printing Markets Grows 8% Year over Year

Despite a market slowdown in 2023, the additive manufacturing (AM) sector continues to grow at a robust rate, according to AM Research. The market analysis firm published its Q1 2024...

July 12, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Endeavor
Formnext Chicago
ADG Salary Survey
Formnext
3D Systems
AMR Military
HP
FacFox
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
AM Energy
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides