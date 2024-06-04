3D Printing News Unpeeled: Cold Plates and Ceilings

RAPID

Asetek has worked with Fabric8Labs to use the latter´s Electrochemical Additive Manufacturing (ECAM) process to make a more efficient cold plate for liquid cooled PCs. The AI optimized design outperforms previous generations of cold plates through better fluid dynamics.

Chef Pietro Catalano´s Lucerne restaurant CAAA was designed by Barcelona-based architects External Reference with a 3D printed wood based ceiling. The restaurant´s 16 diners will be nestled in a completely customized environment inspired by mountains. Using waste material left over from wood processing and using only few colors, the space is topped with a 3D printed ceiling. The ceiling has 80 by 80 ceiling tiles with gaps in them to let air-conditioning waft in. 

